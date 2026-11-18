VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2026 / ESGold Corp. (CSE:ESAU)(OTCQB:ESAUF)(FSE:Z7D) ("ESGold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the staking of an additional 41 mining claims covering approximately 2,224 hectares at its Montauban Gold-Silver Project in Québec, Canada.

Subject to final verification of the Company's claim registry, the newly staked claims bring ESGold's total land position in the Montauban region to approximately 541 mining claims covering 26,787 hectares. The additional claims are primarily adjacent to the Company's existing property holdings and form part of its ongoing strategy to consolidate prospective ground surrounding the historic Montauban mining district.

Strategic Expansion of the Montauban Property

The additional claims represent a continuation of ESGold's disciplined approach to expanding its exploration footprint around Montauban, where the Company is advancing the construction of its permitted gold-silver tailings processing operation alongside a broader regional exploration strategy.

ESGold's land acquisition strategy has been informed by historical geological information, geophysical surveys, and the Company's Ambient Noise Tomography (ANT) programs and subsequent three-dimensional geological interpretations.

These studies have contributed to an evolving understanding of the structural framework of the Montauban property and are being used to guide the identification and prioritization of prospective exploration areas.

The Company intends to evaluate the newly staked claims alongside its existing geological database and ongoing exploration results to determine future exploration priorities.

Figure 1: ESGold's Montauban Gold-Silver Project land holdings in Québec, highlighting the 41 newly staked mining claims (black) acquired in November 2026. The map illustrates the Company's expanded regional land position and the location of the Montauban mill site and tailings processing facility.

Historic Mining District With Significant Exploration History

The Montauban district has a long history of gold, silver, zinc and lead production. Historical records referenced in the Company's February 4, 2022 technical report indicate past production of approximately 150,000 ounces of gold, 7 million ounces of silver, 109,000 metric tonnes of zinc and 37,000 metric tonnes of lead.

The district hosts a series of historically mined volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits, mineralized occurrences and underground workings. These historical features, together with more recent geophysical investigations, provide a foundation for evaluating the broader exploration potential of ESGold's expanded land package.

Historical production figures are not indicative of mineral resources or mineralization on the newly staked claims.

Management Commentary

"Expanding our land position at Montauban is about securing the ground we believe is strategically important to the project's long-term development," said Gordon Robb, Chief Executive Officer of ESGold Corp.

"Over the past year, our geological and geophysical work has continued to improve our understanding of the broader Montauban system. This additional staking allows us to build on that knowledge while strengthening our position within a historically productive mining district.

"Our immediate operational priority remains completing the Montauban processing facility and advancing toward gold and silver production. At the same time, we believe it is important to protect and systematically evaluate the broader exploration opportunity. This is a long-term strategy built around establishing a production platform while continuing to assess the district's mineral potential."

Advancing Montauban's Two-Track Development Strategy

ESGold continues to advance its Montauban project through two complementary initiatives: (1) completing the permitted tailings to production processing facility, and (2) evaluating the broader hard-rock exploration potential of the property.

The expanded claim position supports the Company's longer-term exploration objectives while commissioning activities are underway at the Montauban processing facility. The Company's immediate operational focus remains advancing equipment installation, system integration and commissioning toward the commencement of gold and silver production.

The Company will continue to assess future exploration opportunities based on geological results, technical priorities and available capital, while maintaining engagement with local communities, Indigenous stakeholders and regulatory authorities.

About ESGold Corp.

ESGold Corp. (CSE:ESAU)(OTCQB:ESAUF)(FSE:Z7D) is a fully permitted, fully funded, pre-production mining company advancing a scalable clean mining model across North America. The Company's flagship Montauban Gold-Silver Project in Québec is under construction. With a dual-track strategy focused on advancing toward near-term gold and silver production while systematically evaluating district-scale exploration potential, ESGold is building a foundation for sustainable growth and long-term shareholder value.

For more information, please contact ESGold Corp. at 1-888-370-1059 or visit esgold.com for additional resources, including a French version of this press release, past news releases, a 3D model of the Montauban processing plant, media interviews, and opinion-editorial pieces.

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For further information on the Company please contact:

Email: ir@esgold.com or info@esgold.com or gordon@esgold.com

Phone: 604-885-1348 or 1-888-370-1059 or 250-217-2321

On behalf of the Board of Directors of ESGold Corp.

Gordon Robb

Chief Executive Officer & Director

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the new claims, and current and future development and exploration activities and potential. Forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions believed to be current but involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Historical data referenced herein is not current, has not been independently verified by ESGold, and should not be relied upon for investment decisions. ESGold disclaims any obligation to update or revise forward-looking information except as required by law.

These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant drilling, operational, business, economic and regulatory uncertainties and contingencies. These assumptions include, among other things: the new claims, current and any future drill program and results therefrom and exploration activities at the Company's Montauban project, the ANT-based 3D geological model, its results and interpretation of the same, conditions in general economic and financial markets; accuracy of assay results; geological interpretations from drilling results, timing and amount of capital expenditures; performance of available laboratory and other related services; future operating costs; the historical basis for current estimates of potential quantities and grades of target zones; the availability of skilled labour and no labour related disruptions at any of the Company's operations; no unplanned delays or interruptions in scheduled activities; all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals for operations are received in a timely manner; the ability to secure and maintain title and ownership to properties and the surface rights necessary for operations; and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive.

The Company cautions the reader that forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements contained in this news release and the Company has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: the timing and content of work programs; results of exploration activities and development of mineral properties; the interpretation and uncertainties of drilling results and other geological data; receipt, maintenance and security of permits and mineral property titles; environmental and other regulatory risks; project costs overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; availability of funds; failure to delineate potential quantities and grades of the target zones based on historical data; general market and industry conditions; and those factors identified under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's continuous disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statements were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this news release if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: ESGold Corp

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/esgold-expands-montauban-gold-silver-property-to-approximately-26-787-hectares-th-1253237