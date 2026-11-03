Impauer Technologies Inc.: Impauer Technologies Launches Pauerone Wallet V1 Desktop App Across Windows, MacOS, and Chrome OS to Deliver Isolated Self-custody

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2026 / Impauer Technologies Inc. (CSE:IMPR)(OTCQB:IMPTF) ("Impauer" or the "Company"), a technology company building a unified suite of intelligent applications for digital finance, today announced the official launch of its standalone desktop application for PauerOne Wallet V1 ("PauerOne" or the "Wallet"). The software is available for immediate download as a native executable application across Microsoft Windows, Apple macOS, and Google Chrome OS desktop operating systems.

The role of self-custodial wallet infrastructure has gained heightened industry attention following high-profile security incidents across centralized platforms. As users increasingly evaluate the trade-offs between centralized custodians and self-managed keys, native operating-system-level key management offers an alternative architecture designed to keep private cryptographic keys under direct user management.

Impauer Technologies addresses this by delivering a desktop application engineered to store private keys locally within supported hardware enclaves, alongside providing non-custodial asset control.

"Recent industry events highlight why many asset holders actively seek non-custodial alternatives," stated Suha Askary, Chief Executive Officer of Impauer Technologies Inc. "Expanding to the standalone desktop application across Windows, Mac, and Google desktop environments marks an important step in broadening access to self-custodial tools within the Impauer ecosystem. By utilizing native operating system enclaves to store keys locally, PauerOne provides users with direct key ownership while advancing our strategic focus on expanding our multi-platform application footprint."

Hardware-Isolated Architecture & Native Desktop Performance

By operating directly on desktop operating systems, the PauerOne Desktop Application incorporates the following technical features:

Isolated Execution Model: Runs as a standalone desktop executable, allowing users to manage assets outside of centralized exchange custodial systems.

Runs as a standalone desktop executable, allowing users to manage assets outside of centralized exchange custodial systems. Hardware-Enclave Encryption: Utilizes native operating-system security modules-including TPM on Windows and Google desktop devices and macOS Keychain-to encrypt private keys locally on the device.

Utilizes native operating-system security modules-including TPM on Windows and Google desktop devices and macOS Keychain-to encrypt private keys locally on the device. Multi-Network Asset Control: Delivers unified self-custody across supported networks from a single, desktop interface.

Delivers unified self-custody across supported networks from a single, desktop interface. MPC & Social Key-Sharding: Supports onboarding options using Apple or Google credentials integrated with client-side Multi-Party Computation (MPC) key-sharding, seed phrase options, or native biometric authentication (Touch ID / Face ID).

Supports onboarding options using Apple or Google credentials integrated with client-side Multi-Party Computation (MPC) key-sharding, seed phrase options, or native biometric authentication (Touch ID / Face ID). Non-Custodial Peer-to-Peer Swaps: Enables direct peer-to-peer swaps on-device where transaction execution remains non-custodial throughout.

Enables direct peer-to-peer swaps on-device where transaction execution remains non-custodial throughout. In-App Engagement Rewards: Integrates native reward tracking and interaction metrics directly within the application interface.

By pairing OS enclave security features with multi-network connectivity, the PauerOne Desktop Application establishes a foundation within Impauer's application lineup. As the Company continues product development across desktop, mobile, and web channels, Impauer remains focused on driving user adoption and expanding its connected digital finance ecosystem.

Availability

The PauerOne Wallet V1 Desktop Application executable is available immediately for download on the official PauerOne Website. Users can also download PauerOne on Mobile (Android) via the Google Play Store, access the PauerOne Web Application, or install the PauerOne Chrome Extension via the Google Chrome Web Store.

For further information regarding Impauer Technologies, please visit Impauer Technologies and PauerOne.

Appointment of Stanley Keystone to the Board of Directors

Mr. Keystone brings over 20 years of entrepreneurial, operational, and investment experience. As an entrepreneur and private investor, he has supported early-stage businesses through their growth and development, including companies that have subsequently entered the public markets. His experience in building businesses, identifying opportunities, and driving growth is expected to complement Impauer's commercialization strategy.

"I look forward to working with the leadership team and Board as the Company continues to develop its technology and evaluate commercial opportunities," said Stanley Keystone. "My focus will be on contributing my experience in business development, investment and corporate growth to support the Company's objectives."

"Stan's experience in business development and scaling emerging companies will be valuable as we continue to advance our technology and commercialization strategy," commented Raymond O'Neill, Chairman of Impauer Technologies.

About Impauer Technologies Inc.

Impauer Technologies Inc. ("Impauer") is a public company listed on the CSE:IMPR, OTCQB:IMPTF. Impauer is building a unified suite of intelligent applications for the next generation of finance. Through artificial intelligence, commerce, intelligent payments, communications, digital wallets, and decentralized infrastructure, Impauer transforms advanced technology into real-world applications that people, businesses, and developers can use. The Company is focused on creating connected products that generate recurring revenue, support treasury growth, accelerate adoption, and contribute to long-term shareholder value.

For further information, please contact:

Suha Askary

Chief Executive Officer

Impauer Technologies Inc.

Email: info@impauer.io

Phone: +1 604 757-0331

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Factors that could materially affect such forward-looking information are described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's long-form prospectus dated August 8, 2022, that is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the content of this news release.

SOURCE: Impauer Technologies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/impauer-technologies-launches-pauerone-wallet-v1-desktop-app-across-w-1245414