Twelve-month pilot extends Everkind's daily wellness platform to Victim Services Toronto's workforce, including its Victim Crisis Response team

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2026) - Everkind Wellness Inc. (TSXV: EK) (FSE: CG30) (OTCQB: EKWIF) (the "Company" or "Everkind"), a wellness platform built for emotional self-care, and Victim Services Toronto, a not-for-profit organization providing immediate, confidential support, 24/7, to anyone who has experienced crime or sudden tragedy in Toronto, today announced the signing of a pilot program services agreement. The Agreement makes Everkind's AI wellness platform available to every employee and staff member across Victim Services Toronto, including its Victim Crisis Response team.

Mental wellness is a contributing factor to the sustainability of frontline victim support work. Crime and sudden tragedy don't only affect victims; they reach everyone who responds. Vicarious trauma, stress, and emotional strain are established contributors to burnout, and Victim Services Toronto views daily emotional wellness support as a natural complement to its existing staff supports, debriefing, and employee assistance program.

Under the terms of the agreement, all employees and staff of Victim Services Toronto, including its Victim Crisis Response team, will receive access to Everkind's platform at no cost during the twelve-month pilot. Staff will be able to use Everkind 24/7 from any phone - as a voluntary, supplementary wellness resource, separate from and not a factor in any supervision, scheduling, or performance review.

"At Victim Services Toronto, caring for the people who do this work is part of how we deliver excellent service. Our team brings remarkable skill and compassion to every call, and we're always looking for new ways to support them. Piloting Everkind adds another tool to the wellness supports our staff already have, and lets us learn how innovation can strengthen frontline care."

- Carly Kalish, Chief Executive Officer, Victim Services Toronto

Victim Services Toronto will also receive access to Everkind's business dashboard, providing administrative oversight and de-identified, aggregate reporting on platform engagement. Consistent with Everkind's privacy-first approach, no individually identifiable user data is shared with Victim Services Toronto, and no Platform usage or engagement data is used in connection with any supervision, scheduling, or performance review.

"Supporting victims and supporting the people who help them have always been connected, even when they've been treated as separate conversations. This agreement brings them together in a practical way - giving the Victim Crisis Response team, and every staff member who walks alongside survivors, a private space to decompress between shifts and in their own time. We're proud to support Victim Services Toronto in extending daily emotional care to the people who make sure no victim is alone."

- Timothy Ko, Head of Partnerships & Business Development, Everkind

The pilot deepens Everkind's presence in high-need, high-impact frontline sectors, and reflects the Company's broader commitment to making private, non-clinical, everyday mental wellness support accessible to the people and communities who need it most.

About Everkind Wellness Inc.

Everkind Wellness Inc. is a Toronto-based applied AI company making mental health and wellness support accessible, affordable, and effective. Through the Everkind App, people can journal, chat, and meditate in one private space, alongside daily check-ins and goal setting. With every interaction, Everkind learns and adapts, delivering a personalized experience shaped around each individual. Grounded in evidence-based social and therapeutic frameworks, Everkind helps people build healthy daily habits, understand their emotions, and turn reflection into real-life growth. Everkind serves individuals through its mobile app alongside an administrative dashboard designed for organizational wellness programs and community partners. The Everkind Platform is private by design, built for everyday life, is not intended for crisis management, clinical intervention, or medical or diagnostic purposes. Everkind's mission is to help people feel understood, every day. To learn more, please visit www.everkind.com.

About Victim Services Toronto

Victim Services Toronto provides immediate, confidential support, 24/7, to any person who has experienced crime or sudden tragedy, along with case management, advocacy, prevention and education, and specialized programs. For more information, visit www.victimservicestoronto.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. By its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results and expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date hereof, and to not use such forward-looking information for anything other than its intended purpose. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the rollout, user adoption, and ongoing performance of the pilot program with Victim Services Toronto. These statements assume the successful rollout, user adoption, and ongoing performance of the pilot program with Victim Services Toronto, and that no material adverse change occurs in the Company's business or in general market conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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