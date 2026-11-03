

PETAH TIKVA (dpa-AFX) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) announced a profit for third quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $233 million, or $0.20 per share. This compares with $433 million, or $0.37 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited reported adjusted earnings of $1.013 billion or $0.86 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 1.9% to $4.395 billion from $4.480 billion last year.



Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $233 Mln. vs. $433 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.20 vs. $0.37 last year. -Revenue: $4.395 Bln vs. $4.480 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 1.92 To $ 2.11 Full year revenue guidance: $ 16.7 B To $ 17.0 B



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