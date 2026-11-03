

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, industrial technology solutions provider AMETEK, Inc. (AME) provided is adjusted earnings and net sales growth guidance for the fourth quarter and raised its outlook for the full-year 2026, reflecting excellent third quarter results and outlook for the fourth quarter, as well as the expected contribution from the acquisition of Indicor Instrumentation.



For the fourth quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings in a range of $2.26 to $2.30 per share on net sales growth in the low 20 percent range.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $8.53 to $8.57 per share on net sales growth in the mid-teen percentage.



Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in a range of $8.20 to $8.30 per share on net sales growth of 10 percent.



In Tuesday's pre-market trading, AME is trading on the NYSE at $244.00, up $2.09 or 0.86 percent.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News