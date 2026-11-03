Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2026) - Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN) (OTCQB: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA) ("Tartisan" or the "Company") announces a proposed Phase 2 diamond drilling program at its Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project near Sioux Narrows, in the Kenora Mining District of Northwestern Ontario. The program initially contemplates approximately 5,000 metres of drilling to expand the existing mineral resource estimate by testing the down-dip continuation of the deposit and a modelled borehole electromagnetic ("BHEM") plate 209.

The proposed Phase 2 program comprises initially four diamond drill holes. Three planned holes, P1-P3, would test the projected continuation of the mineralized zone at depth. A fourth hole, P4 would test the modelled BHEM plate 209.

The four holes outlined total approximately an initial 4,850 metres of drilling. Final hole selection, sequencing and orientations may be adjusted as drilling progresses. Figures 1 and 2 illustrate the planned drilling relative to the deposit and the modelled BHEM response.

Testing for Mineralization at Depth

Holes P1-P3 are designed to test for nickel-copper-cobalt mineralization down dip beyond the currently defined deposit, as illustrated in Figure 1.

Drilling results would provide data to support an updated mineral resource estimate. Any increase in the mineral resource estimate will depend on the results and subsequent geological modelling and resource estimation.

Figure 1, Proposed Depth Extension Drilling

Figure 1. Longitudinal section (looking west) showing proposed holes P1-P3, the projected continuation of the mineralized zone and the modelled BHEM response. Source: 2026 Fall Drill Proposal KB.

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Hole paths and geological projections are interpretive and may be revised.

Proposed hole P4 would test the source of modelled BHEM plate 209. Figure 2 shows the planned hole path relative to the existing mineralized-zone envelope and the plate. The BHEM response is an exploration target and does not, by itself, establish mineralization or a mineral resource.

Figure 2, Proposed Test of BHEM Plate 209 (highlighted in blue)

Figure 2. Three-dimensional view (looking south) showing proposed hole P4 in blue, the existing mineralized-zone envelope and modelled BHEM plate 209. Source: 2026 Fall Drill Proposal KB.

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Mark Appleby, President and CEO of Tartisan Nickel Corp., commented: "Our 2026 Phase 2 drill program is focused on expanding the Kenbridge mineral resource estimate by testing the deposit at depth and evaluating modelled BHEM plate 209. These targets give us the opportunity to assess both the continuation of known mineralization and the potential for additional mineralization beyond the currently defined deposit. With BHEM interpretation, site and road work completed over the summer and drill pads in place, we have advanced preparations for this next stage of drilling. We are looking forward to Phase 2."

Project Access and Preparation

Kenbridge is located approximately 70 kilometres southeast of Kenora, near Sioux Narrows in Northwestern Ontario. The property is accessible from Highway 71 via approximately 25 kilometres of all-season road east to the Kenbridge access-road junction, followed by approximately nine kilometres along the property access road to the core facility. The property access road accommodates four-wheel-drive vehicles, and the bridge near the southern end of the property accommodates heavy machinery.

Significant site and road work was completed over the summer months to support Phase 2 drilling. Drill pads are in place along with on-site core-handling facilities supporting the proposed program. NQ or equivalent core size is contemplated. Mobilization timing and the final program scope remain to be confirmed.

Qualified Person

Dean MacEachern, P.Geo., an independent consultant to the Company, is the Qualified Person for the Kenbridge Project as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Tartisan Nickel Corp

Tartisan Nickel Corp. is a Canadian-based critical minerals exploration and development company which owns the Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project Sioux Narrows, Northwestern Ontario, the Sill Lake Silver Project, Vankoughnet, Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario and the Night Danger, Glatz Turtle Pond Project near Dryden, Ontario.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. common shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: TN) (OTCQB: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA). Currently, there are 158,195,904 shares issued and outstanding (160,916,961 fully diluted).

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information, including statements concerning the proposed drilling program, its scope, targets and objectives, possible extensions of mineralization and a future mineral resource estimate update. Such information reflects current expectations and assumptions regarding access, contractor availability, funding and the ability to complete the proposed work. Actual results may differ materially due to exploration risks, geological uncertainty, changes in program design or costs, delays and other risks described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings on SEDAR+. There is no assurance that drilling will identify additional mineralization or support an increase in the mineral resource estimate. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

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