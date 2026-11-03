On October 25, the 2026 "Moutai Night" was held in Seoul, South Korea, under the theme "Born by the Chishui River, Fragrance Along the Han River." Over a hundred guests from China and South Korea gathered around the Han River, sharing the distinctive appeal of Chinese baijiu, and fostering cultural exchange between the two countries through fine liquor and culture.

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"Moutai Night" Makes Seoul Debut, Celebrating China-South Korea Cultural Exchange

The event featured an exhibition on Moutai's brewing techniques and brand history. Hands-on experiences with Miao batik and silverwork showcased Guizhou culture, while creative cocktails brought Chinese spirits into dialogue with Korean tastes. A city-themed video, dance performances and a violin performance rounded out the program, as guests exchanged views on liquor culture in a warm atmosphere.

As a flagship cultural initiative designed for global audiences, "Moutai Night" made its Seoul debut, following events in major cities including San Francisco, Paris, London and Tokyo. The event marked a significant effort to deepen cultural exchange between China and South Korea, promote China's traditional brewing heritage.

From the Chishui River to the Han River, the setting may change, but the commitment to natural rhythms and craftsmanship remains. The distinctive Jiang-flavor links two cities, bringing together Eastern craftsmanship and the ideal of harmony in diversity to create a cultural resonance that reaches across mountains and seas.

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Contacts:

Eason Zhou

Email: evisionsinfo@gmail.com