BULL SAS: Bull and Schwarz Digits, a Franco-German alliance for Europe's digital sovereignty

Paris, France and Berlin, Germany - 3 November, 2026 - Bull , a leader in advanced computing and AI, and Schwarz Digits, the IT and digital division of Schwarz Group, today announce a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to build an independent, secure European AI and cloud infrastructure ecosystem, from the servers to the software platform and appliance environment. The cooperation aims to enable European organisations, particularly those in regulated and strategic sectors to develop, deploy and scale AI and enterprise computing while keeping sensitive data, infrastructure and operations under European jurisdiction and control.

Building the physical foundation of European sovereignty

The partners plan to develop a powerful sovereign AI architecture, bringing together their respective strengths to build secure, large-scale AI infrastructure in Europe. Schwarz Digits will contribute its secure cloud infrastructure through STACKIT, providing a sovereign European digital ecosystem, while Bull will bring its expertise in AI and high-performance computing experience in large-scale projects.

The servers would draw on Bull's European manufacturing capabilities for rack scale AI production with its Angers factory. They would also benefit from the group's expertise in direct liquid cooling (DLC) technology and large-scale AI deployments. Together, these capabilities will provide the foundations to deploy and operate advanced AI workloads at scale, while combining best-in-class energy efficiency* and greater digital sovereignty.

Bringing European AI to businesses

Bringing the BullSequana AI platform to the STACKIT Marketplace will accelerate its availability to enterprise and public-sector customers, providing access to AI software platforms and solutions under European jurisdiction through an open and modular environment. Beyond infrastructure, European-designed and developed software capabilities are a critical part of the AI stack, helping organisations accelerate AI adoption while maintaining control over their data and technology choices. Demand for sovereign cloud solutions is growing rapidly, driven by geopolitical developments, regulatory requirements, and the desire of businesses and public authorities for greater digital sovereignty.

Co-innovating for Europe's digital future

Beyond these first initiatives, Bull and Schwarz Digits intend to co-design server solutions based on Open Compute Project (OCP) standards, combining their respective infrastructure and engineering expertise. The collaboration will also advance key milestones including SAP RISE integration, large-scale HPC projects, and explore collaboration on Quantum Computing integration. This initial collaboration aims to create opportunities to further expand in new areas of joint innovation over time.

Emmanuel Le Roux, CEO of Bull

"Building on our experience in AI and high-performance computing, and on STACKIT's cloud infrastructure, we aim to give European organisations capabilities they can deploy and control, whether to accelerate AI adoption or scale enterprise computing. This collaboration reaffirms Bull's commitment to developing European AI infrastructure, alongside other initiatives and ecosystems we are actively involved in across the continent. This partnership, which contributes to building a sovereign digital infrastructure in Europe, reflects our commitment to a resilient and competitive European ecosystem."

Bernie Wagner, CRO of Schwarz Digits

"European organizations, especially across strategic and regulated industries, cannot afford to choose between cutting-edge computing performance and data sovereignty. Our alliance with Bull establishes a robust Franco-German foundation for enterprise AI. Through STACKIT, we deliver an open, independent cloud environment that keeps sensitive infrastructure and operational workflows firmly under European governance. Together, we demonstrate that Europe can deliver high-performance innovation entirely on its own terms."

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About Bull

Leveraging nearly a century of innovations, Bull is a global leader for High-Performance Computing, Artificial Intelligence and Quantum technologies with c.720m€ in revenue and 3,000 professionals operating in 32 countries. Built on an open, end-to-end and trusted approach, Bull designs, deploys and operates hardware, software and strategic services that unlock enterprise value, accelerate scientific research and advance society. Driven by world-class R&D, backed by 1,600 patents, manufacturing excellence and data sciences expertise, Bull enables nations and industries to fully control their AI and data and to drive progress for the benefit of the planet.

For more information, please visit our website and follow us on Instagram , LinkedIn , X , and YouTube .

About Schwarz Digits

Schwarz Digits is the IT and digital division of Schwarz Group and offers impressive digital products and services that meet the high German data protection standards. With the aim of achieving the greatest possible digital sovereignty, Schwarz Digits provides the IT infrastructure and solutions for the extensive ecosystem of Schwarz Group's companies and develops it for the future. Schwarz Digits' sovereign core services include Cloud, Cyber Security, Data and AI, Communication and Workspace. In addition, Schwarz Digits creates optimal conditions for the development of trend-setting innovations for end customers, companies and public sector organizations.

Press contacts

Bull: communication@bull.com

Schwarz: presse@digits.schwarz

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