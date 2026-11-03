

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Italian banking group Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) Tuesday reported higher third-quarter net income and net interest income, and upgraded its full-year outlook.



Consolidated net income increased to €2.645 billion from €2.372 billion in the third quarter of 2025.



Operating income rose 4.2% to €6.924 billion from €6.646 billion a year earlier.



Net interest income increased 5.6% to €3.886 billion from €3.680 billion, while net fee and commission income grew 5.7% to €2.587 billion from €2.448 billion.



Net provisions and impairment losses on other assets amounted to €13 million, compared with €35 million in the year-ago quarter.



For full-year 2026, the bank now expects net income of well above €10 billion, supported by revenue growth, mainly from commissions and insurance income, stable costs and a significant reduction in provisions.



Net interest income is expected to exceed €15 billion, with a further significant increase projected in 2027.



The bank also plans a 95% payout ratio for 2026, comprising 75% in cash dividends and 20% through share buybacks.



In Milan, Intesa Sanpaolo shares were down 0.54% at €5.92 on Tuesday.



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