Hyland for Microsoft Teams Keeps Business Content Governed Where Work Happens

Millions of employees collaborate in Microsoft Teams every day, but governed business content often lives elsewhere; Hyland closes that gap for regulated industries without forcing a tradeoff between productivity and control

Hyland for Microsoft Teams reduces the application-switching that drives content sprawl, keeping documents inside governed repositories instead of scattered across chats and channels

Built for organizations already invested in OnBase or Nuxeo, the integration extends existing content management investments into Teams, with no migration, no duplicate repositories, and no rebuilt workflows

CLEVELAND, Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyland, a global leader in driving enterprise scale content intelligence and automation, today announced the launch of Hyland for Microsoft Teams. This new integration brings Hyland-managed content directly into Teams, enabling users to search for, view, manage, share, and capture governed content without leaving their primary collaboration workspace, connecting Teams to supported OnBase and Nuxeo repositories.

Teams has become a primary place where employees collaborate, make decisions, and complete daily work. But business-critical documents and records often remain in separate Hyland repositories, creating a divide between where work happens and where governed content is managed. As more work and content move through Teams, organizations face growing content sprawl, duplicate storage, manual capture steps, and governance gaps. Without a connected experience, employees may bypass established content systems entirely to work faster, weakening the value of existing content management investments and an organization's broader governance posture.

"As work continues to move faster and more fluidly across platforms, our job is to make sure governed content moves with it, not around it," said Megan Caraballo, director of industry solutions product management at Hyland. "Hyland for Microsoft Teams reflects our commitment to meeting employees inside the collaboration workspace they rely on every day, without asking organizations to compromise on governance to get there."

Governed Content, Where Work Already Happens

Hyland for Microsoft Teams directly addresses application switching while helping organizations keep authoritative content in supported Hyland repositories rather than allowing important files and records to accumulate outside governed content management controls. It enables users the ability to search Hyland content directly from Teams chats and channels, finding repository content without ever leaving the conversation or workspace.

From there, users can view and manage that content within Teams itself, opening, reviewing, and working with governed content with far less application switching, and share links to Hyland-managed content so teams can collaborate on authoritative documents while repository governance and security remain fully in place. The integration also allows important content shared in Teams conversations to be imported directly into Hyland repositories, ensuring that collaboration content is captured for long-term management, retention, and governance rather than left scattered across chats and channels.

Content can further be related to specific Teams conversations, making relevant information easier to locate later. Administrators configure the entire integration through the Hyland Content Innovation Cloud, and obtain the Teams app package needed for rollout.

"Microsoft Teams is where our customers collaborate and make decisions every day, and those decisions are only as good as the content behind them," said Jacquelyn Crowhurst, chief architect - Americas enterprise partner solution at Microsoft. "Hyland for Microsoft Teams brings trusted, governed enterprise content into the flow of work, helping organizations move faster while keeping the controls their business requires."

Governance Without Compromise

In regulated industries, the cost of ungoverned content isn't just inconvenience, it's risk. In banking, a relationship manager preparing for a commercial customer meeting, a loan officer resolving missing application documents, or a fraud analyst investigating a suspected check can search, retrieve, and act on governed OnBase content without ever leaving the Teams conversation where the work is already happening.

In insurance, a claims team can gather photos, estimates, and adjuster reports shared in a claim channel and import them directly into the claim's document type, automatically triggering the appropriate claims workflow instead of leaving critical evidence scattered across chat history.

HR teams see the same benefit during hiring, with resumes and offer documents shared in a recruiting channel easily captured into a governed HR document type rather than left sitting in an ungoverned chat thread or personal drive.

Across every one of these scenarios, the underlying pattern is the same - the conversation happens in Teams, but the content, workflow, compliance, and governance stay in Hyland's platform. That distinction is what allows regulated organizations to give employees the speed and flexibility of modern collaboration without asking compliance, legal, or IT teams to accept new risk to get there.

For organizations already invested in OnBase or Nuxeo, Hyland for Microsoft Teams offers a path to improve user adoption of those systems, protect existing investments, and create a foundation for broader automation going forward. All while keeping content under the same governance, security, and compliance controls organizations already rely on.

Hyland for Microsoft Teams is available now to existing Hyland customers using Microsoft Teams as a primary collaboration workspace.

For more information on Hyland's platform and solutions, please visit Hyland.com.

About Hyland

Hyland is a leader in content intelligence and automation, empowering organizations to transform enterprise content into governed intelligence that accelerates decision-making and business performance. Trusted by thousands of organizations worldwide, including many of the Fortune 100, Hyland's open platform uses AI to turn content, data, and processes into trusted context that enables people, applications, and agents to automate work across the content-powered agentic enterprise. For more information, visit Hyland.com.

Media contact:

Jason Gerdon

jason.gerdon@hyland.com

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