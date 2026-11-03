

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $344.51 million, or $2.65 per share. This compares with $222.26 million, or $1.64 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 41.9% to $4.108 billion from $2.895 billion last year.



Expeditors International of Washington Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $344.51 Mln. vs. $222.26 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.65 vs. $1.64 last year. -Revenue: $4.108 Bln vs. $2.895 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News