Dolphin Entertainment: Dolphin Congratulates Shore Fire Media Client Qobuz on Being Named One of TIME's Best Inventions of 2026

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2026 / Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN) congratulates its subsidiary Shore Fire Media and the creative communications agency's client Qobuz, the independently owned high-quality music streaming and download platform, on being named one of TIME's Best Inventions of 2026 in the Entertainment & Gaming category. This year's list recognizes 300 groundbreaking inventions making the world better, smarter and more fun.

Qobuz brings the expertise and discovery of an independent record store to digital listening, combining high-resolution sound with human-curated recommendations, original music journalism and exclusive releases. Its approach puts artists and their work at the center of the experience, giving listeners more ways to explore the music they love.

In 2026, Qobuz experienced a breakthrough year on the heels of unprecedented subscriber growth beginning the previous year. The platform has continued to lead the industry in sound quality, music discovery and transparency through new features and initiatives that bring listeners closer to the music and the people who make it. Highlights include a redesigned player with synchronized lyrics and expanded access to recording credits and editorial content, an AI Charter and new tags identifying AI-generated music, and continued expansion of Qobuz Connect - which lets listeners stream directly to compatible audio playback equipment from the Qobuz apps.

That same commitment extends to its work with artists and the wider music community. Recent highlights include exclusive streaming of yasiin bey's "The Ecstatic," a partnership with Sylvan Esso spanning global listening events and an exclusive live release, and the restoration and release of 77 performances from Alan Lomax's "American Patchwork" recordings. Partnerships with Rough Trade, KCRW and the Newport Festivals Foundation further connect Qobuz listeners with independent music culture, on the platform and in person. Qobuz's commitment to independent music was also recognized with the Independent Champion Award at the 2026 Libera Awards, presented by the American Association of Independent Music (A2IM), honoring its support for independent artists and labels.

Read TIME's full "Best Inventions of 2026" list and watch this space for more to come from Qobuz and their "newfound cool-kid status."

"On Qobuz, there are no ads, playlists are curated by humans, and the streamer confirms it pays higher royalties per stream than its competitors." - TIME

ABOUT DOLPHIN

Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN) is where cultural creation meets marketing execution. Founded in 1996 by Bill O'Dowd, Dolphin operates as both a venture studio - developing and investing in breakthrough content, products and experiences - and a marketing consortium, featuring leading agencies across every communications discipline.

At its core, the venture studio creates, produces, finances, markets and promotes new businesses and cultural ideas - ranging from acclaimed film, television and digital content to consumer goods, live events and partnerships that define entertainment and lifestyle. Surrounding this entrepreneurial engine, Dolphin's marketing prowess brings together best-in-class firms including 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media, Elle Communications, Special Projects and The Digital Dept. Together, this collective delivers unmatched cross-marketing expertise and relationships across every vertical of pop culture - from film, television, music, influencers, sports, hospitality and fashion to consumer brands and purpose-driven initiatives. Dolphin marketing has been the recipient of many accolades, including No. 1 Agency of the Year on the Observer PR Power List in 2025, The PR Net 100 and the PRNEWS Agency Elite Top 120.

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James Carbonara

Hayden IR

(646)-755-7412

james@haydenir.com

SOURCE: Dolphin Entertainment

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/dolphin-congratulates-shore-fire-media-client-qobuz-on-being-named-one-of-time-1245413