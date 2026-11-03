Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2026) - Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp. (CSE: QESS) (OTCQB: QESSF) (FSE: JG6) ("Aegis" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that GGV Energy, its U.S. channel partner, has placed an order for fourteen (14) PWR Flex 261Q energy storage units on behalf of a large private infrastructure support group. The order is valued at approximately C$ 1.35 million, and the units have a combined capacity of approximately 3.65 MWh.

The order is twice the size of Aegis's first U.S. order, announced on May 26, 2026, and comes from the same channel partner less than six months later. It brings the number of PWR Flex 261Q units committed to U.S. customers to 21, with a combined capacity of about 5.5 MWh. Aegis now has multiple U.S. customers sites in more than one state, and a channel partner that has come back to it for more units. For a Canadian company that entered the U.S. market this year, the Company regards this as its most important commercial step to date.

The new units are scheduled for delivery to multiple U.S. states in the first quarter of 2027, where they will provide backup power and peak shaving for the client's operations. Each installation becomes a working reference site that GGV Energy and Aegis can show to other industrial and infrastructure buyers.

"This is the order that establishes Aegis in the United States," said Ramtin Rasoulinezhad of Aegis. "The first order showed the PWR Flex 261Q could win a place on a U.S. site. A repeat order at twice the size, within six months, shows that customers want more of it. Large industrial buyers run long evaluations and do not reorder on promises. GGV knows these customers well, and we now have reference sites in several states from which to grow."

The PWR Flex 261Q is an outdoor-rated, all-in-one energy storage unit manufactured by SEETEL New Energy in Taiwan. It combines battery storage, an energy management system designed by Aegis, and Quantum eMotion's Quantum Random Number Generator (QRNG), which secures the unit's control and data communications. Each unit ships with built-in quick connects, so it can be placed and energized without extensive site work, and the cabinet has been upgraded for the oil and gas, defence and mining environments in which many of Aegis's clients operate. That pairing of resilient power with embedded cybersecurity is what U.S. infrastructure operators have been asking for, and it is the reason GGV took the product to its clients.

Aegis and GGV are working together on further U.S. opportunities, and the Company expects the deployments from both orders to support additional sales through 2027.

Transaction Highlights

Product: PWR Flex 261Q integrated energy storage system

Quantity: Fourteen (14) units, approximately 3.65 MWh in total

Value: Approximately C$ 1.35 million

Channel Partner: GGV Energy (formerly GG Ventures of the Carolinas, LLC)

End Client: Large private infrastructure support group

Delivery: Multiple U.S. states, first quarter of 2027

U.S. total to date: 21 units, approximately 5.5 MWh

About GGV Energy, LLC

GGV Energy, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of GG Ventures of the Carolinas, LLC and has experience working in strategic management roles with many Fortune 500 companies. GGV Energy, LLC have planned and managed multiple capital development projects in the power, infrastructure and industrial and spaces. For more information, please visit www.ggvenergy.com.

About Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp.

Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp. (CSE: QESS) (OTCQB: QESSF) (FSE: JG6) is a Canadian energy technology company developing secure and resilient energy systems for critical infrastructure. Its integrated platform combines energy storage, hybrid and distributed generation, intelligent control and cybersecurity for applications in defence, marine, remote and industrial sectors. For more information, please visit www.aegiscriticalenergy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp.'s actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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