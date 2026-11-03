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WKN: A42KP7 | ISIN: SE0029856053 | Ticker-Symbol: 0080
Frankfurt
03.11.26 | 09:55
2,730 Euro
-0,80 % -0,022
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SVEAFASTIGHETER AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SVEAFASTIGHETER AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.11.2026 13:00 Uhr
58 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Sveafastigheter AB (publ): Sveafastigheter appoints Josephine Björkman as interim Head of Business Development

Sveafastigheter has appointed Josephine Björkman as interim Head of Business Development, responsible for transactions, project development, analysis and valuation. She will take up her position on 4 November 2026.

Josephine Björkman will take on the assignment on a consultancy basis and will join Sveafastigheter's Group Management Team upon taking up her position. She will assume the role that was listed as vacant when the management team was presented on 27 October 2026. Recruitment of a permanent Head of Business Development is ongoing.

She previously served as Head of Transactions and a member of the Group Management Team at Nyfosa/Altra Fastigheter. Before that, her roles included Head of Transactions at Jernhusen and work in business development at GE Real Estate. Her background includes real estate transactions, portfolio strategy and operational leadership.

"We welcome Josephine Björkman to Sveafastigheter. In her role as Head of Business Development, she will have overall responsibility for transactions, project development, analysis and valuation, with a focus on developing the property portfolio and prioritising investments and transactions that strengthen the company's continued development," says Sophia Mattsson-Linnala, interim CEO of Sveafastigheter.

For further information, please contact:
Joel Gedin, Head of Communication and Investor Relations, Sveafastigheter
ir@sveafastigheter.se

About Sveafastigheter
Sveafastigheter owns, manages and develops people's homes. The property portfolio consists of a wide range of rental apartments in growth regions in Sweden. The buildings are managed and developed with a local presence and commitment. Sveafastigheter develops and builds new sustainable housing where the demand for housing is the greatest.

Image Attachments
Josephine Björkman

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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