The Board of Directors of Sveafastigheter AB (publ) ("Sveafastigheter") has decided to introduce a new dividend policy under which at least 30 percent of reported profit from property management after tax shall be distributed to shareholders through cash dividends and/or repurchases of own shares. The Board has also set new financial targets following the merger with KlaraBo.

The merger has created a larger Sveafastigheter with a higher proportion of cash flow-generating properties and lower relative exposure to new development. The new targets focus on growth in profit from property management per share, a strong financial position and distributions to shareholders.

"The merger has given Sveafastigheter a larger and more stable platform. This enables us to introduce a new dividend policy under which at least 30 percent of profit from property management after tax shall be distributed to shareholders, while continuing to increase profit from property management per share with financial discipline. In the next phase, the focus is on fully realising the combined company's potential through continued integration, efficient property management and the realisation of merger synergies. A strategic review of the company's investment properties is also underway," says Sophia Mattsson-Linnala, Acting CEO of Sveafastigheter.

New financial targets

Growth

Profit from property management per share shall achieve average annual growth of at least 8 percent over a rolling five-year period. The target applies from the 2027 financial year.

Financial risk limitations

The loan-to-value ratio shall be below 50 percent, with a target level of 45 percent over time.

The interest coverage ratio shall exceed 1.7 times, and a level of at least 2.0 times should be targeted.

New dividend policy

At least 30 percent of reported profit from property management after tax shall be distributed to shareholders through cash dividends and/or repurchases of own shares.

The dividend policy applies from the 2026 financial year and will be applied for the first time ahead of the Annual General Meeting in spring 2027. Sveafastigheter has not paid any cash dividends since its listing in 2024, and the policy means that the company is now moving to regular distributions to shareholders.

Changes compared with previous targets and policy

Area Previous target or policy New target or policy Earnings growth No separate target for income from property management per share. Profit from property management per share shall achieve average annual growth of at least 8 percent over a rolling five-year period. The target applies from the 2027 financial year. Net asset value growth Average growth in net asset value per share of 12 percent over a business cycle. Discontinued. Net operating income margin Above 70 percent by 2029 at the latest. Discontinued. Loan-to-value ratio Below 50 percent. The loan-to-value ratio shall be below 50 percent, with a target level of 45 percent over time. Debt ratio Below 15 times. Discontinued as a separately communicated target. Interest coverage ratio Above 1.5 times. The interest coverage ratio shall exceed 1.7 times, and a level of at least 2.0 times should be targeted. Distributions to shareholders No set level for dividends or distributions. Profits have primarily been reinvested in the business. At least 30 percent of reported profit from property management after tax shall be distributed to shareholders through cash dividends and/or repurchases of own shares. Apartment upgrades At least 2,000 apartments during 2024-2029. Discontinued. Construction starts 600-800 apartments per year during 2024-2029. Discontinued. Land allocations and building rights Land allocations or acquisitions of building rights for at least 800 apartments per year during 2024-2029. Discontinued.

Sveafastigheter's immediate priorities are value creation in the existing portfolio, portfolio optimisation, integrating the operations and realising the previously communicated operational merger synergies of SEK 85 million. The strengthened financial platform is also reflected in Fitch Ratings' upgrade of Sveafastigheter's credit rating in October from BBB- to BBB with a Stable outlook.

Presentation of the interim report, new financial targets and dividend policy

Sveafastigheter will publish its interim report for January-September 2026 on 18 November 2026. Acting CEO Sophia Mattsson-Linnala, CFO Stina Carlson and Head of Treasury Kristel Eismann will present the report, the new financial targets and the dividend policy on the same day at 09:00 (CET) via a conference call and webcast. The presentation will be held in English and will conclude with a question-and-answer session.

Links to the presentation:

Webcast: Sveafastigheter interim report January-September 2026

Conference call: Register here for the telephone number and conference ID

The presentation materials and a recording of the webcast will subsequently be published on Sveafastigheter's website.

For further information, please contact:

Joel Gedin, Head of Communication and Investor Relations, Sveafastigheter

ir@sveafastigheter.se



About Sveafastigheter

Sveafastigheter owns, manages and develops people's homes. The property portfolio consists of a wide range of rental apartments in growth regions in Sweden. The buildings are managed and developed with a local presence and commitment. Sveafastigheter develops and builds new sustainable housing where the demand for housing is the greatest.