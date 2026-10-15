Sveafastigheter AB (publ): Sveafastigheter presents new Group Management Team following the merger with KlaraBo

On 30 September 2026, the merger between Sveafastigheter and KlaraBo was completed. As a next step in the merger, Sveafastigheter today presents a new Group Management Team for the combined company. The management team will lead the continued integration of the companies and contribute to realising the synergies and opportunities created by the merger.

The merger has created a larger Sveafastigheter with a strong platform for continued development. The new Group Management Team combines strategic responsibility with extensive operational experience from across the business and will ensure continued progress in the company, with a focus on the tenant, operational efficiency and long-term value creation.

"The Group Management Team we are presenting today has strong roots in the organisation and extensive experience from the parts of the business that meet our tenants every day and drive the business forward. Together, we will lead the work of integrating the operations, developing our property management and creating favourable conditions for the next phase of Sveafastigheter's development," says Sophia Mattsson-Linnala, Acting CEO of Sveafastigheter.

The new Group Management Team consists of:

Sophia Mattsson-Linnala, Acting CEO

Stina Carlson, CFO

Ola Svensson, COO

Jimmy Larsson, Head of Property Management, South Region

Ilhan Demirkiran, Head of Property Management, North Region

Frida Ställborn, General Counsel

The Group Management Team will take effect on 15 October 2026. The management team will also include the role of Head of Business Development. The position is currently vacant and will be filled through a recruitment process.

For further information, please contact:

Joel Gedin, Head of Communication and Investor Relations, Sveafastigheter

ir@sveafastigheter.se



About Sveafastigheter

Sveafastigheter owns, manages and develops people's homes. The property portfolio consists of a wide range of rental apartments in growth regions in Sweden. The buildings are managed and developed with a local presence and commitment. Sveafastigheter develops and builds new sustainable housing where the demand for housing is the greatest.