A stronger company

Through the merger with KlaraBo, we have taken the next step in our development and strengthened our position as Sweden's largest listed pure-play residential real estate company. We now own and manage more than 26,000 apartments. The larger property portfolio brings higher revenue and a greater proportion of cash flow-generating properties than before, generating higher profit from property management and providing better opportunities to realise economies of scale in our operations.

July-September 2026

Rental income increased by 5.8 percent and amounted to SEK 413m (390). For comparable portfolio, rental income increased by 5.3 percent.

Net operating income increased by 8.6 percent and amounted to SEK 277m (255). For comparable portfolio, net operating income increased by 5.6 percent.

Profit from property management excl non-recurring costs amounted to SEK 137m (125), corresponding to SEK 0.69 (0.62) per share.

Profit from property management amounted to SEK 83m (123), corresponding to SEK 0.42 (0.61) per share.

Value changes in properties amounted to SEK 40m (104).

Profit/loss for the quarter amounted to SEK 3,107m (213), corresponding to SEK 15.65 (1.06) per share.

Profit/loss was affected by a positive accounting effect of the merger of SEK 3,065m.

January-September 2026

Rental income increased by 6.1 percent and amounted to SEK 1,220m (1,150). For comparable portfolio, rental income increased by 4.9 percent.

Net operating income increased by 7.2 percent and amounted to SEK 743m (693). For comparable portfolio, net operating income increased by 4.3 percent.

Profit from property management excl non-recurring costs amounted to SEK 309m (307), corresponding to SEK 1.56 (1.54) per share.

Profit from property management amounted to SEK 255m (280), corresponding to SEK 1.29 (1.40) per share.

Value changes in properties amounted to SEK 221m (-104).

Profit/loss for the period amounted to SEK 3,358m (96), corresponding to SEK 16.92 (0.48) per share. Profit/loss was affected by a positive accounting effect of the merger of SEK 3,065m.

Significant events during the quarter

Agreements were signed with Acer Bostad for the divestment of the new development projects Gamla Landsvägen in Nacka and Hedvig in Spånga. The projects comprise a total of 214 apartments. The total agreed property value amounts to SEK 727m, before deduction of deferred tax. Total investment is estimated at SEK 568m. The projects are expected to be handed over during the third quarter of 2027 and the fourth quarter of 2028, respectively.

Senior unsecured bonds of EUR 350m were issued under the EMTN programme. The bonds have a maturity of 5.5 years and carry a fixed coupon of 4.5 percent.

The merger between Sveafastigheter AB (publ) and KlaraBo Sverige AB (publ) was completed on 30 September, whereby Sveafastigheter absorbed KlaraBo. The merger between Sveafastigheter and KlaraBo creates Sweden's largest listed pure-play residential real estate company, with a property value of approximately SEK 46bn and 26,000 apartments.

The new Board of Directors elected at the extraordinary general meeting on 26 June took office as of 30 September in connection with the completion of the merger. The Board of Directors consists of Lennart Sten (Chair), Jens-Fredrik Jalland, Sophia Mattsson-Linnala, Andreas Morfiadakis, Christer Nerlich and Peter Wågström.

Significant events after the quarter

Sveafastigheter received a credit rating of BBB with Stable Outlook from Fitch Ratings.

The Board of Directors decided to initiate a process to recruit a new CEO to lead the Company in the next phase. Sophia Mattsson-Linnala was appointed Acting CEO and assumed the role on 14 October 2026. Erik Hävermark left his position as CEO at the same time. During the period in which Sophia Mattsson-Linnala serves as Acting CEO, she will not participate in the work of the Board.

As a result of the merger with KlaraBo, a new Group Management Team has been appointed. A review of the organisation has also been carried out, with the preliminary assessment that approximately 50 positions are redundant. Trade union negotiations have been initiated and, overall, the organisation is expected to decrease from approximately 270 to approximately 220 people, including consultants.

Josephine Björkman was appointed interim Head of Business Development, responsible for transactions, project development, analysis and valuation. She took on the assignment on a consultancy basis and joined Sveafastigheter's Group Management Team upon taking up her position on 4 November 2026.

The Nomination Committee ahead of the 2027 Annual General Meeting has been appointed and consists of Svein Oskar Stoknes (Chair), Lennart Sten and Ralph Mühlrad.

After the end of the quarter, Sveafastigheter commenced construction of the Sågtorp new development project in Täby, comprising approximately 170 apartments, as part of fulfilling previously entered into agreements. The project is expected to be completed in 2029.

After the end of the period, new financial targets and financial risk limitations as well as a new dividend policy were presented.

For further information, please contact:

Joel Gedin, Head of Communication and Investor Relations, Sveafastigheter

ir@sveafastigheter.se



About Sveafastigheter

Sveafastigheter owns, manages and develops people's homes. The property portfolio consists of a wide range of rental apartments in growth regions in Sweden. The buildings are managed and developed with a local presence and commitment. Sveafastigheter develops and builds new sustainable housing where the demand for housing is the greatest.

This information is information that Sveafastigheter AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-11-18 07:30 CET.