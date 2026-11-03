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AA

WKN: A12BE0 | ISIN: SE0006256558 | Ticker-Symbol: JY1
Frankfurt
02.11.26 | 09:05
16,200 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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ABSOLENT AIR CARE GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
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ABSOLENT AIR CARE GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.11.2026 14:30 Uhr
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Absolent Air Care Group AB: Absolent Air Care Group Interim report January-September 2026

July-September 2026

  • Net sales amounted to SEK 311.5 (301.3) million, which corresponded to a growth of 3.4 (-9.0) % and 2.1 (-3.4) % in local currencies.
  • Operating result before depreciations and amortizations (EBITDA) increased by 7.2 % and amounted to SEK 51.7 (48.2) million, corresponding to a margin of 16.6 (16.0) %.
  • Operating result (EBIT) increased by 9.7 % and amounted to SEK 37.8 (34.5) million, corresponding to a margin of 12.1 (11.4) %.
  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK 2.16 (1.76).
  • Cash flow from operating activities increased to SEK 40.2 (37.2) million.


January-September 2026

  • Net sales amounted to SEK 952.2 (928.5) million, which corresponded to a growth of 2.6 (-12.1) % and 5.5 (-8.6) % in local currencies.
  • Operating result before depreciations and amortizations (EBITDA) increased by 13.2 % and amounted to SEK 155.7 (137.6) million, corresponding to a margin of 16.4 (14.8) %.
  • Operating result (EBIT) increased by 19.6 % and amounted to SEK 116.3 (97.2) million, corresponding to a margin of 12.2 (10.5) %.
  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK 6.58 (4.61).
  • Cash flow from operating activities increased to SEK 120.7 (90.1) million.


CEO comments

Q3 marked our fourth consecutive quarter of year-on-year organic growth, and the organic growth for the first nine months of the year amounted to 5.5 % in local currencies. For the third quarter of the year, the growth was 2.1 % in local currencies. This was primarily due to order delays in the Americas region, linked to the trade uncertainty between Canada and the US.

Our ongoing profitability initiatives across the Group yielded results, strengthening our resilience and supporting an EBITDA margin of 16.6 % (+0.6 percentage points versus Q3 2025). Performance remains uneven across the Group. Lower volumes and an unfavourable product mix in Americas weighed on profitability.

Cash flow from operating activities remained strong, while our solid financial position and low net debt provide continued flexibility to support organic growth, including the commercialization of recently launched product platforms. At the same time, we can evaluate acquisition opportunities.

In Industrial, performance was solid across most parts of the business. The main exception was the Americas, where order delays linked to trade uncertainty between Canada and the US resulted in lower volumes during the quarter. Customer interest in our newer product families strengthened further across Industrial, with product commercialisation and aftermarket activities making an increasingly visible contribution to sales. One example is Absolent's AW series for oil mist, which this year received two Red Dot recognitions. The recognitions illustrate how we translate product innovation into strong filtration performance, easier installation and servicing, and tangible customer value.

Following the end of the quarter, we initiated restructuring measures in our Canadian operations to improve operational efficiency and better align the organisation with current business needs. The measures are expected to support a gradual improvement in profitability during 2027.

In Commercial Kitchen, market conditions remained mixed, with continued softness in the Nordic markets and parts of the broader QSR segment. At the same time, our operations in the Netherlands delivered strong sales growth, supported by a positive customer response to the expanded offering, including TurboSwing®. The solution strengthens the customer value proposition by improving energy efficiency and reducing operating costs, including by enabling heat recovery from commercial-kitchen exhaust air. Improving profitability remains a key priority, and our pricing, cost and operational-efficiency measures are beginning to yield results.

Overall, I am pleased with the progress across most parts of the Group. The quarter reinforces our strategic direction, with product commercialisation, aftermarket development and improved execution supporting long-term organic growth. We remain focused on selected niches where leading filtration technology, application expertise and service provide a clear competitive advantage. This focus can be complemented by selective acquisitions with a clear industrial rationale.

Our priorities remain clear: stability, improved profitability and sustainable, scalable growth, supported by disciplined execution across the Group.

Peter Unelind

CEO and President

Further information

The complete interim report is available at https://www.absolentgroup.com/en/investors/financial-reports/

For further questions please contact:

Peter Unelind, CEO and President

Karin Brossing Lundqvist, CFO

Phone: +46 (0) 510 48 40 00

E-mail: ir@absolentgroup.com

Absolent Air Care Group AB (publ) is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

Certified Adviser for Absolent Air Care Group AB (publ) is Redeye Nordic Growth AB.

This information is information that Absolent Air Care Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 2:30 p.m. CET on November 3, 2026.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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