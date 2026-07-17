Absolent Air Care Group AB: Absolent Air Care Group Interim report January-June 2026

April-June 2026

Net sales amounted to SEK 329.0 (314.4) million, which corresponds to a growth of 4.6 (-14.4) % and 6.8 (-9.4) % in local currencies.

Operating result before depreciations and amortizations (EBITDA) increased by 23.1 % and amounted to SEK 55.9 (45.4) million, corresponding to a margin of 17.0 (14.5) %. Adjusted for non-recurring costs, the EBITDA margin amounted to 17.8 (16.1) %.

Operating result (EBIT) increased by 33.7 % and amounted to SEK 43.1 (32.2) million, corresponding to a margin of 13.1 (10.2) %. Adjusted for non-recurring costs, the EBIT margin amounted to 13.9 (11.9) %.

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 2.38 (1.71).

Cash flow from operating activities increased to SEK 42.5 (26.2) million.



January-June 2026

Net sales amounted to SEK 640.7 (627.2) million, which corresponds to a growth of 2.2 (-13.5) % and 7.1 (-10.9) % in local currencies.

Operating result before depreciations and amortizations (EBITDA) increased by 16.4 % and amounted to SEK 104.0 (89.4) million, corresponding to a margin of 16.2 (14.2) %. Adjusted for non-recurring costs, the EBITDA margin amounted to 16.7 (15.1) %.

Operating result (EBIT) increased by 25.1 % and amounted to SEK 78.5 (62.8) million, corresponding to a margin of 12.3 (10.0) %. Adjusted for non-recurring costs, the EBIT margin amounted to 12.7 (10.8) %.

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 4.42 (2.84).

Cash flow from operating activities increased to SEK 80.5 (52.8) million.

CEO comments

Q2 showed continued progress in a market that remains cautious overall. We delivered our third consecutive quarter of organic growth (+6.8 % in local currencies versus Q2 2025), supported by improved lead generation and commercialization of recent product launches. We also developed the aftermarket opportunities, this in line with our ambition to increase customer value and build resilience over time. Despite differing trends across our business areas, we improved the adjusted EBITDA margin to 17.8 % (16.1 % Q2 2025). Cash flow from operating activities was also strong during the quarter, which, together with our solid financial position and historically low net debt, provides us with flexibility going forward.

In Industrial, the positive trend from Q1 continued into Q2. Revenue developed solidly, supported by project activity and strong customer interest in our newer product families. Commercialization is progressing, with a clearer contribution to new sales. At the same time, margins remain affected by external factors such as freight and material costs, as well as ramp-up effects related to new products. We have actions underway in pricing, sourcing and operational efficiency, and we are seeing some effects from these measures. While parts of the portfolio still require focused work, this does not change our confidence in the strength and positioning of the Industrial business.

Commercial Kitchen continues to operate in a challenging market environment, with weak demand in the Nordic home markets and softness in the broader global QSR segment. At the same time, the quarter also included encouraging signs. We secured our largest order to date in South Korea, covering 200 AirMaid® units, reflecting demand for reliable solutions that reduce grease build-up and cooking odors in large-scale commercial kitchen ventilation systems.

Our Commercial Kitchen operations in the Netherlands continued to deliver strong growth following the introduction of our expanded offering. Profitability remains a clear focus, and we are addressing it through pricing measures, cost improvements and operational efficiencies while working to preserve momentum in a region where we are growing.

We continuously strengthen our sustainability work as an integrated part of our strategy, as we help our customers create healthier working environments and reduce environmental impact. One example is the positive market response of an energy-efficient solution from Filtermist, which can reduce energy usage by up to 80 % in certain applications while helping maintain clean and safe workplaces.

Overall, Q2 supports our strategic direction. We are seeing encouraging progress in key parts of the business, driven by product commercialization, customer-facing efforts and improved execution, while remaining focused on the areas where profitability needs to improve further. We continue to focus on profitable niches in air filtration where leading products, application know-how and service create clear customer value. In a market that remains cautious, our decentralized setup helps us stay responsive in the short term while building a stronger, more competitive and more profitable Group over time.

Peter Unelind

CEO and President

Further information

The complete interim report is available at

https://www.absolentgroup.com/en/investors/financial-reports/

For further questions please contact:

Peter Unelind, CEO and President

Karin Brossing Lundqvist, CFO

Phone: +46 (0) 510 48 40 00

E-mail: ir@absolentgroup.com

Absolent Air Care Group AB (publ) is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

Certified Adviser for Absolent Air Care Group AB (publ) is Redeye Nordic Growth AB.

This information is information that Absolent Air Care Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 9:00 a.m. CEST on July 17, 2026.