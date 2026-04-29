Absolent Air Care Group AB: Absolent Air Care Group Interim report January-March 2026

Net sales amounted to SEK 311.8 (312.8) million, which corresponds to a growth of -0.3 (-12.5) % and 7.4 (-12.7) % in local currencies.

Operating result before depreciations and amortizations (EBITDA) increased by 9.5 % and amounted to SEK 48.1 (43.9) million, corresponding to a margin of 15.4 (14.0) %.

Operating result (EBIT) increased by 16.0 % and amounted to SEK 35.5 (30.6) million, corresponding to a margin of 11.4 (9.8) %.

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 2.04 (1.14).

Cash flow from operating activities increased to SEK 38.0 (26.6) million.

CEO comments

The first quarter of 2026 was characterized by continued strong operational performance, with solid sales growth in local currencies and improved result. I am pleased with the continued progress we have made. For the second consecutive quarter, we saw strong organic growth in local currencies (+7.4 % compared to Q1 2025) and, combined with the strong finish to 2025, the underlying sales growth is confirmed. We increased the EBITDA result with 9.5 % from SEK 43.9 million to SEK 48.1 million, despite negative impact of launch activities related to new products as well as currency effects.

Toward the end of 2025, we saw signs of increased activity and shorter decision-making processes among customers. However, growing geopolitical tensions - particularly in the Middle East - have contributed to the market continuing to be characterized by a wait-and-see attitude and uncertainty. At this point, we do not see any structural change in long-term demand.

Profitability for the quarter was affected by several interacting factors. Currency effects continued to have a significant impact on the result. In addition, we are currently in the launch phase for several new products, which entails temporary additional costs that are weighing on margins but will be key drivers of our profitable growth in the long term. Industrial's core business is showing steady growth, although overall profitability continues to be impacted by certain segments of existing product lines with lower margins. A targeted improvement initiative is currently underway, and the benefits are expected to materialize gradually over time.

Cash flow from operating activities improved significantly compared to the same period last year, and helped us report the lowest net debt in several years. As a result, we have a very strong financial position, which puts us in a good position for the Group's future development.

The quarter was generally characterized by the continued launch and commercialization of our new product families within the Industrial segment for dust, oil mist, and oil smoke. The products have been well received in the market, generating significant interest from existing and potential customers, and are strengthening our long-term competitiveness and position in priority customer segments. In the Commercial Kitchen segment, the success of TurboSwing® and AirMaid® continued, particularly in the Netherlands, confirming the potential of our product-driven growth strategy.

Our long-term focus remains unchanged. We continue to invest in product development, capacity, and commercial presence, while prioritizing efficiency and profitability. We also continue to advance our sustainability efforts, which are an integral part of our business and strategy, with products that help create better work environments and reduce our environmental impact. Despite an uncertain world around us, Absolent Air Care Group is well positioned, with a strong market position and an offer that is well suited to our customers' long-term needs.

Peter Unelind

CEO and President

Further information

The complete interim report is available at

https://www.absolentgroup.com/en/investors/financial-reports/

For further questions please contact:

Peter Unelind, CEO and President

Karin Brossing Lundqvist, CFO

Phone: +46 (0) 510 48 40 00

E-mail: ir@absolentgroup.com

Absolent Air Care Group AB (publ) is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

Certified Adviser for Absolent Air Care Group AB (publ) is Redeye Nordic Growth AB.

This information is information that Absolent Air Care Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 10:00 a.m. CEST on April 29, 2026.