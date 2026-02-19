Absolent Air Care Group AB: Absolent Air Care Group Year-end report 2025

October-December 2025

Net sales amounted to SEK 350.5 (344.1) million, which corresponds to a growth of 1.9 (0.6) % and 10.4 (-0.2) % in local currencies.

Operating result before depreciations and amortizations (EBITDA) decreased to SEK 51.6 (52.9) million, corresponding to a margin of 14.7 (15.4) %. Adjusted for non-recurring items*, the EBITDA margin amounted to 17.6 (17.4) %.

Operating result (EBIT) decreased to SEK 32.6 (39.3) million, corresponding to a margin of 9.3 (11.4) %. Adjusted for non-recurring items*, the EBIT margin amounted to 13.9 (13.5) %.

EBITDA and EBIT for the fourth quarter and the same period last year were negatively affected by currency effects related to operating receivables and operating liabilities. Adjusted for these effects as well as non-recurring items*, the EBITDA margin was 18.5 (16.0) % and the EBIT margin was 14.8 (12.0) %.

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 1.59 (3.01).

Cash flow from operating activities increased to SEK 39.8 (54.3) million.

January-December 2025

Net sales amounted to SEK 1,279.0 (1,400.2) million, which corresponds to a growth of -8.7 (-0.6) % and -3.9 (-0.6) % in local currencies.

Operating result before depreciations and amortizations (EBITDA) decreased to SEK 189.2 (258.7) million, corresponding to a margin of 14.8 (18.5) %. Adjusted for non-recurring items**, the EBITDA margin amounted to 16.0 (19.0) %.

Operating result (EBIT) decreased to SEK 129.9 (204.9) million, corresponding to a margin of 10.2 (14.6) %. Adjusted for non-recurring items**, the EBIT margin amounted to 11.8 (15.1) %.

EBITDA and EBIT were negatively affected by currency effects related to operating receivables and operating liabilities. Adjusted for these effects as well as non-recurring items**, the EBITDA margin amounted to 13.7 (18.7) % and the EBIT margin to 13.1 (14.9) %.

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 6.20 (12.71).

Cash flow from operating activities decreased to SEK 129.9 (146.1) million.

The Board of Directors has decided to propose to the AGM a dividend of SEK 3.25 (3.25) per share.

* Both the fourth quarter and the same period last year included non-recurring items. The non-recurring items for October-December 2025 affecting EBITDA amounted to SEK 10.2 million, of which SEK 4.8 million were related to organizational changes and SEK 4.3 million referred to customer projects from previous years. In addition to these non-recurring items, EBIT was also negatively impacted by write-down of capitalized expenditure for product development of SEK 5.8 million. For the previous year, non-recurring items amounted to SEK 7.1 million.

** Both the full year 2025 and 2024 included non-recurring items. The non-recurring items for the full year 2025 affecting EBITDA amounted to SEK 15.3 million, of which SEK 9.9 million were related to organizational changes and SEK 4.3 million referred to customer projects from previous years. In addition to these non-recurring items, EBIT was also negatively impacted by write-down of capitalized expenditure for product development of SEK 5.8 million. For the previous year, non-recurring items amounted to SEK 7.1 million.

CEO comments

As the new President and CEO of Absolent Air Care Group, effective November 18, 2025, I would like to begin by explaining why I chose to lead this particular company. My own journey began as a customer, where I saw how our products contribute to cleaner air, a better working environment, and safer processes. This gave me a strong conviction in the power of our purpose and in the culture that exists within the company.

Since taking over as CEO, I have spent most of my time visiting our facilities and customers around the world. Our culture is characterized by active collaboration with our customers to solve their air pollution problems. I am impressed by the people and products that define our group and how we focus on solving these problems for our customers. In 2026, I will continue to focus on being out in the field to meet more employees, customers, and other stakeholders.

Q4 in summary

I am pleased with the progress Absolent Air Care Group achieved in the fourth quarter of 2025. We are back to organic growth, both year over year (vs. Q4 2024) and sequentially (vs. Q3 2025). As for the two previous quarters, we continued to deliver a sequential improvement of the adjusted EBITDA margin, driven mainly by our structural efficiency measures and lower underlying cost base, while the customer mix had slightly negative effects on profitability for the quarter.

We continued to further strengthen the financial position of the Group, with an increased equity ratio and the lowest net debt in several years. The robust cash flow generation underscores our financial discipline and our ability to combine dividends with targeted investments in innovation and product development.

Despite a demanding market in 2025, we invested in strengthening our operational foundation through modularization and new system implementations to improve lead times, quality, and scalability and introduced several important new product families to the market. The new products have been well received by customers and strengthen our offerings in oil smoke, oil mist, and dust. The products have attracted considerable interest and will contribute increasingly to both sales and profitability over time. Our new and existing products continue to support customers in improving air quality, energy efficiency, and regulatory compliance - sustainability factors that are central to our long-term strategy.

We also achieved important internal improvements in efficiency and advanced our decentralized operating model offering more speed, customer centricity, and accountability. Thanks to strong interim leadership and actions and a solid handover, my transition and ramp-up has been very smooth and efficient and maintained our momentum and execution pace.

We are seeing early signs that the market may be heading toward stabilization in the coming year, but some uncertainty remains and developments vary between segments and regions. Our priorities remain clear: stability and efficiency, profitability and sustainably scalable growth. With a confirmed strategy, a scalable decentralized model, and a strong innovation platform, we enter 2026 with confidence in our ability to deliver continued progress.

Peter Unelind

CEO and President

Further information

The complete year-end report is available at

https://www.absolentgroup.com/en/investors/financial-reports/

For further questions please contact:

Peter Unelind, CEO and President

Karin Brossing Lundqvist, CFO

Phone: +46 (0) 510 48 40 00

E-mail: ir@absolentgroup.com

Absolent Air Care Group AB (publ) is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

Certified Adviser for Absolent Air Care Group AB (publ) is Redeye Sweden AB.

This information is information that Absolent Air Care Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 1:00 p.m. CET on February 19, 2026.