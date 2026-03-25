The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 25.03.2026Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 25.03.2026Aktien1 SE0006256558 Absolent Air Care Group AB2 SE0006543344 Stendörren Fastigheter AB3 US78137L1052 Rumble Inc.4 JP3969750003 Rigaku Holdings Corp.5 AU0000421307 Sentinel Metals Ltd.6 US68237Q3020 Onconetix Inc.7 US98386D4060 XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.Anleihen/ETF1 XS3295815511 Asian Development Bank (ADB)2 AT0000A3T3W8 Erste Group Bank AG3 AT0000A3SXU6 Erste Group Bank AG4 CH1515238504 Swisscom AG5 CH1540977183 Toyota Motor Finance [Netherlands] B.V.6 CH1540977191 Toyota Motor Finance [Netherlands] B.V.7 XS3326337915 Volvo Treasury AB8 XS3326337329 Volvo Treasury AB9 IE0007Z28IJ7 WisdomTree Tech Megatrends UCITS ETF