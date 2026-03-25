The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 25.03.2026
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 25.03.2026
Aktien
1 SE0006256558 Absolent Air Care Group AB
2 SE0006543344 Stendörren Fastigheter AB
3 US78137L1052 Rumble Inc.
4 JP3969750003 Rigaku Holdings Corp.
5 AU0000421307 Sentinel Metals Ltd.
6 US68237Q3020 Onconetix Inc.
7 US98386D4060 XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.
Anleihen/ETF
1 XS3295815511 Asian Development Bank (ADB)
2 AT0000A3T3W8 Erste Group Bank AG
3 AT0000A3SXU6 Erste Group Bank AG
4 CH1515238504 Swisscom AG
5 CH1540977183 Toyota Motor Finance [Netherlands] B.V.
6 CH1540977191 Toyota Motor Finance [Netherlands] B.V.
7 XS3326337915 Volvo Treasury AB
8 XS3326337329 Volvo Treasury AB
9 IE0007Z28IJ7 WisdomTree Tech Megatrends UCITS ETF
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 25.03.2026
Aktien
1 SE0006256558 Absolent Air Care Group AB
2 SE0006543344 Stendörren Fastigheter AB
3 US78137L1052 Rumble Inc.
4 JP3969750003 Rigaku Holdings Corp.
5 AU0000421307 Sentinel Metals Ltd.
6 US68237Q3020 Onconetix Inc.
7 US98386D4060 XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.
Anleihen/ETF
1 XS3295815511 Asian Development Bank (ADB)
2 AT0000A3T3W8 Erste Group Bank AG
3 AT0000A3SXU6 Erste Group Bank AG
4 CH1515238504 Swisscom AG
5 CH1540977183 Toyota Motor Finance [Netherlands] B.V.
6 CH1540977191 Toyota Motor Finance [Netherlands] B.V.
7 XS3326337915 Volvo Treasury AB
8 XS3326337329 Volvo Treasury AB
9 IE0007Z28IJ7 WisdomTree Tech Megatrends UCITS ETF
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