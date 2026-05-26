Stendörren Fastigheter AB: Press release from annual general meeting of Stendörren Fastigheter AB (publ) on 26 May 2026

Press release

26 May 2026

At the annual general meeting today of Stendörren Fastigheter AB (publ) (the "Company"), the shareholders resolved mainly on the following points in accordance with the presented proposals.

Adoption of the consolidated statement of comprehensive income and consolidated statement of financial position of 2025 and discharge from liability

The annual general meeting adopted the Company's consolidated income statement and the consolidated balance sheet, and the income statement and the balance sheet of 2025. The annual general meeting resolved that the Company's available funds shall be carried forward and that no dividend shall be paid to the shareholders. The annual general meeting resolved to discharge the board of directors and the CEO from liability for the administration of the Company for the financial year 2025.

Election of board members and auditors, and fees to the board of directors and auditors

The annual general meeting resolved that the board of directors, for the time until the next annual general meeting, shall consist of six ordinary members without deputies, and that the Company shall have one auditor which shall be a registered accounting firm.

Helena Levander, Tom Livelli, Carl Mörk, Andreas Philipson and Joakim Rubin were re-elected and Lamia Youseff was newly elected, as board members for the time until the end of the next annual general meeting. Andreas Philipson was re-elected as chair of the board of directors. BDO Mälardalen AB was re-elected as the Company's auditor, and it was noted that the authorized public accountant Johan Pharmanson will be the auditor in charge for the period until the end of the next annual general meeting.

The annual general meeting resolved that fees to the members of the board of directors shall be paid with SEK 570,000 to the chair of the board of directors, with SEK 285,000 to each other member of the board of directors, with SEK 95,000 to the chair of the audit committee and SEK 37,000 to each other member of the audit committee as well as with SEK 63,000 to the chair of the remuneration committee and SEK 21,000 to each of the other members of the remuneration committee. Tom Livelli and Joakim Rubin, who are employed by EQT, and Lamia Youseff, who is a consultant to EQT, will waive their board fee from Stendörren for the time until the next annual general meeting.

It was resolved that the fee to the auditor shall be paid in accordance with approved invoice.

Resolution on remuneration report

The annual general meeting resolved to approve the board of directors' remuneration report.

Resolution to authorize the board of directors to issue shares of class B, warrants and/or convertibles for ordinary shares of class B

The annual general meeting authorized the board of directors to, up until the next annual general meeting, on one or several occasions, with or without deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, with cash payment or payment through set-off or in kind, or otherwise with conditions, resolve to issue ordinary shares of class B, convertibles for ordinary shares of class B or warrants for ordinary shares of class B. However, a share issue with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights may not result in an increase of the number of shares in the company by more than a total of 10 percent calculated on the basis of the number of shares when the board of directors exercises the issuance authorization for the first time. If the board of directors resolves on a share issue without preferential rights for the shareholders, the reason shall be to be able to broaden the ownership circle, to acquire or to enable the acquisition of working capital, to increase the liquidity of the share, to carry out company acquisitions or to acquire or to enable the acquisition of capital for company acquisitions. In the event of such deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, the issue must be carried out on market terms and conditions.

For more information, please contact:

Erik Ranje, CEO, +46 (0)70-308 52 09, erik.ranje@stendorren.se or

Per-Henrik Karlsson, CFO, +46 (0)72-158 70 92, per-henrik.karlsson@stendorren.se



Stendörren Fastigheter AB (publ)

Stendörren Fastigheter AB (publ) is an expansive property company in logistics, warehouse and light industrial in Nordic growth regions. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap. The business concept is to create profitable growth in net asset value. This is achieved through value-creating acquisitions, capitalising on the positive rental growth that follows the urbanisation of metropolitan regions and by developing existing assets, including the company's extensive and unique building rights portfolio.

For more information about Stendörren Fastigheter AB (publ), see: http://www.stendorren.se/en/