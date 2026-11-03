Engagement with Brand Generating Approximately C$200 Million in Annual Revenue Reflects Company's Channel Partner Strategy

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2026) - BrandPilot AI Inc. (CSE: BPAI) (OTCQB: BPAIF) (FSE: 8LH0) ("BrandPilot" or the "Company"), a performance marketing technology company focused on identifying inefficiencies in digital advertising for enterprise brands, today announced that a dermatology and medical aesthetics provider with reported annual revenues of approximately C$200 million has commenced a paid trial of BrandPilot's advertising performance technology.

"This engagement demonstrates the potential of our channel partner strategy, with this brand progressing from initial engagement to a paid trial in less than two months," said Brandon Mina, Chief Executive Officer of BrandPilot AI. "This is a meaningful improvement over the typical 19-to-24-month sales cycle often associated with AI-driven marketing technology. The engagement was facilitated through a Montreal-based advertising agency whose client roster represents combined revenues in excess of US$38 billion and several hundred million dollars in advertising spend."

The trial will evaluate BrandPilot's technology stack across the provider's digital advertising activities, with a focus on identifying potential inefficiencies in paid media spend, improving visibility into campaign performance, and supporting more informed marketing budget allocation decisions. The evaluation will be conducted within the scope agreed upon with the provider.

"Our partner strategy is designed to expand market access and accelerate customer engagement," said Seif Khemaissia, Chief Growth Officer of BrandPilot AI. "During August and September, we participated in three agency-led engagement tours, connecting with 18 brands. A number of these engagements are progressing through our commercial process, although there can be no assurance that they will result in commercial agreements."

The paid trial is currently underway. Any continuation following the evaluation will be subject to further agreement between the parties. The Company cannot assure that the trial will lead to an ongoing commercial engagement or generate additional revenue. The potential financial impact to BrandPilot, if any, has not yet been determined.

The Company does not consider the trial material to its financial position or operations at this time. References to the trial and other commercial engagements are not guarantees of future commercial activity or financial results.

About BrandPilot AI

BrandPilot AI (CSE: BPAI) (OTCQB: BPAIF) is a performance marketing technology company headquartered in Toronto, focused on improving efficiency, transparency, and accountability across digital advertising. The Company's technology is designed to help enterprise advertisers identify advertising inefficiencies, improve visibility into campaign performance, and make more informed media investment decisions.

BrandPilot's commercial model includes performance-based engagements under which compensation may be tied to advertising efficiencies generated through the Company's technology.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the business of BrandPilot AI Inc. ("BrandPilot" or the "Company"). Forward-looking information includes statements regarding the evaluation of the Company's technology by the dermatology and medical aesthetics provider, the potential outcomes of the trial, the potential for a future commercial relationship, and the potential financial impact of the engagement. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "projects," "plans," "intends," "may," "will," and similar expressions. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the results of the technology trial; the provider's decision whether to proceed with a commercial relationship; changes to customer advertising budgets or strategies; changes to digital advertising platforms, technologies or policies; competitive developments within the advertising technology sector; and the Company's ability to execute its business strategy. Although management believes the assumptions underlying the forward-looking information are reasonable, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these statements. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise them except as required by applicable law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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