Trial to Assess Potential Savings on and Optimisation Strategies on Multi Million Dollar Monthly Digital Advertising Budget

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2026) - BrandPilot AI Inc. (CSE: BPAI) (OTCQB: BPAIF) (FSE: 8LH0) ("BrandPilot" or the "Company"), a performance marketing technology company focused on identifying and eliminating inefficiencies in digital advertising for global enterprise brands, today announced that a major U.S.-based apparel and home goods retailer, with annual revenues in excess of US$1.3 billion, has selected BrandPilot for a 30-day paid trial of its advertising optimization technology.

The trial will evaluate BrandPilot's technology across the retailer's digital advertising activity, with a focus on identifying wasted media spend, detecting invalid or low-quality traffic where applicable, and uncovering opportunities to improve campaign efficiency and marketing budget allocation. With a multi million dollar monthly budget, BrandPilot anticipates uncovering significant potential for savings, making this a material revenue opportunity.

"This new engagement is a validation of our exceptionally effective product offering and our marketing strategy," stated Brandon Mina, BrandPilot's CEO. "This particular engagement was effected through one of our agency partners. Agencies are starting to recognise that partnering with BrandPilot strengthens their product offering and differentiation, and we are focused on expanding this network to grow our already impressive market access. Furthermore, partnerships like this materially accelerate client engagement, with this particular engagement taking less than three months versus an industry average that lies well above 12 months."

BrandPilot's core capabilities include AdAi, which addresses inefficiencies in branded search advertising; ClickRadar, which supports the identification of invalid traffic and the preparation of reports to support advertising refund claims; and SearchIQ, which enables brands to measure and optimize their presence across generative AI search platforms. The trial will assess the technology within the scope agreed with the retailer.

"Retailers are under constant pressure to make their advertising budgets work harder," said Seif Kheimaisia, Chief Growth Officer at BrandPilot. "Based on our experience across digital advertising campaigns, we believe our technology can help retailers identify advertising inefficiencies and evaluate opportunities to improve media spend efficiency, particularly in highly competitive sectors."

The engagement will begin with a 30-day paid trial offered on a risk-free basis to the client. Following the trial, any continuation of the engagement will be subject to further agreement between the parties. The Company cannot assure that the trial will lead to an ongoing commercial engagement or generate additional revenue. The potential financial impact to BrandPilot, if any, has not yet been determined.

References to the trial are not a guarantee of future commercial activity or financial results.

About BrandPilot AI

BrandPilot AI (CSE: BPAI) (OTCQB: BPAIF) is a performance marketing technology company headquartered in Toronto, focused on improving efficiency, transparency, and accountability across digital advertising. The Company's technology is designed to help enterprise advertisers identify advertising inefficiencies, improve visibility into campaign performance, and make more informed media investment decisions.

BrandPilot's commercial model includes performance-based engagements under which compensation may be tied to advertising efficiencies generated through the Company's technology.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the business of BrandPilot AI Inc. ("BrandPilot" or the "Company"). Any such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "projects," "plans," "intends," "may," "will," and similar expressions. Statements regarding the objectives, anticipated evaluation, and potential outcomes of the retailer's trial, including the potential to identify advertising inefficiencies or improve advertising spend allocation and campaign performance, are forward-looking information. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those implied by such statements.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. These include, but are not limited to, the outcome and scope of the trial; the retailer's assessment of BrandPilot's technology; the Company's ability to identify measurable advertising efficiencies; the possibility that the trial may not lead to a commercial agreement or revenue; competitive developments within the advertising technology sector; and the Company's ability to execute its business strategy. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon assumptions that management believes are reasonable, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise them except as required by applicable law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/321140