CGO Seif Khemaissia Joins Dr. Augustine Fou, Leading Ad Fraud Researcher, to Examine Hidden Ad Waste

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2026) - BrandPilot AI Inc. (CSE: BPAI) (OTCQB: BPAIF) ("BrandPilot" or the "Company"), a performance marketing technology company focused on improving efficiency in digital advertising, today announced its participation in an upcoming webinar hosted by Search Engine Land.

The webinar, "Who's Really Clicking Your Ads? The Clicks That Were Never Human, and How to Reclaim That Budget," will take place on November 19, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. EST. The session will feature Seif Khemaissia, Chief Growth Officer of BrandPilot AI, and Dr. Augustine Fou, an independent ad fraud researcher and founder of FouAnalytics, recognized as one of the industry's leading voices on ad fraud.

"Advertisers need to look beyond the clicks reported in their campaigns and understand how much of that activity is actually coming from real people," said Seif Khemaissia, Chief Growth Officer of BrandPilot AI. "When non-human traffic goes undetected, it can distort campaign performance and consume budget that could otherwise be directed toward genuine customer acquisition. This webinar will examine the problem and the practical steps advertisers can take to address it."

Register for the Webinar

Marketing and advertising professionals interested in attending can register here:

Register for the Search Engine Land webinar

The discussion will focus on identifying non-human activity, measuring its impact on digital advertising campaigns and evaluating potential opportunities to recover spend associated with invalid clicks.

BrandPilot AI's participation forms part of its ongoing marketing, industry engagement and educational activities within the advertising and performance marketing sectors.

References to Search Engine Land and other third-party organizations or participants are provided for informational purposes only and do not constitute an endorsement, partnership or formal affiliation with BrandPilot AI beyond participation in the webinar.

The Company does not expect its participation in the webinar to have a material impact on its operations or financial performance.

About BrandPilot AI

BrandPilot AI (CSE: BPAI) is a performance marketing technology company headquartered in Toronto, focused on improving efficiency, transparency and accountability across digital advertising. The Company's technology helps enterprise advertisers identify advertising inefficiencies, improve visibility into campaign performance and make more informed media investment decisions.

BrandPilot's commercial model includes performance-based engagements under which compensation may be tied to advertising efficiencies generated through the Company's technology.

About Dr. Augustine Fou

Dr. Augustine Fou is an independent ad fraud researcher and the founder of FouAnalytics, a media analytics platform that shows marketers where their ads actually ran and whether real people saw them. Before turning to fraud research, he spent his career on the buying side of digital marketing. He ran digital marketing for American Express's small business card division, led digital strategy as SVP at McCann's MRM Worldwide, and was Chief Digital Officer of Omnicom's Healthcare Consultancy Group, where he also ran search campaigns. He has taught digital strategy at NYU and Rutgers, and began his career at McKinsey & Company. Today he helps brands find and remove fraud from their campaigns, and is one of the industry's best-known independent voices on ad fraud.

Dr. Fou is participating in the webinar as an independent researcher. He is not an employee, officer or director of BrandPilot AI, and his participation does not constitute an endorsement of the Company or its products.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the business of BrandPilot AI Inc. ("BrandPilot" or the "Company"). Any such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "projects," "plans," "intends," "may," "will," and similar expressions. Statements regarding the Company's participation in the webinar described herein and its ongoing industry engagement and educational activities are considered forward-looking information. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by such statements.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including changes affecting the scheduling, scope or participation in the webinar and developments within the digital advertising and advertising technology industries. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon assumptions that management believes are reasonable, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise them except as required by applicable law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/323313