

OLATHE (dpa-AFX) - On Tuesday, Garmin (GRMN) launched the Descent X10, a new dive computer featuring a 2.1-inch backlit screen that displays key information such as depth, dive time and oxygen levels.



It offers multiple dive modes and connects to the Garmin Dive app for logging and tracking dives.



Optional colorful bezel guards allow customization, while a new rental mode helps dive shops and schools configure the device for each diver's skill level.



The Descent X10 features a high-contrast 2.1-inch display with large text and a backlight for easy reading in different lighting conditions.



It supports scuba, apnea and gauge dive modes and is rated for depths of up to 10 ATM. Its rechargeable battery provides up to 50 hours of dive time or six months in standby mode.



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