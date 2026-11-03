Andersen Consulting advances its business transformation capabilities through a Collaboration Agreement with Bakia Consulting, a firm specializing in finance function transformation.

Headquartered in Paris with capabilities in Singapore and Hong Kong, Bakia Consulting has helped large corporations and financial institutions redesign their finance functions, addressing operating models, organizational structures, processes, and digital systems. The firm combines project management and change management, working alongside clients to develop solutions and sustain change. Bakia Consulting also advises on financial and non-financial management models, process optimization, and digital tools.

"Finance functions are being asked to deliver better insight, operate more efficiently, and adapt to changing business needs, often at the same time," said Romain Dubuisson, partner at Bakia Consulting. "We work closely with clients to develop solutions that reflect their operational realities, combining established market practices with an understanding of the people and processes involved. Through our collaboration with Andersen Consulting, we can bring this way of working to a broader range of organizations."

"Successful business transformation depends on more than introducing new technology; organizations must also rethink processes, responsibilities, and the ways teams work together," said Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen. "Bakia Consulting brings a focused understanding of the operational and digital changes that can help finance teams meet evolving business demands, complementing Andersen Consulting's capabilities in business transformation."

Andersen Consulting is a global consulting practice providing a comprehensive suite of services spanning corporate strategy, business, technology, and AI transformation, as well as human capital solutions. Andersen Consulting integrates with the multidimensional service model of Andersen Global, delivering world-class consulting, tax, legal, valuation, global mobility, and advisory expertise on a global platform with more than 50,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 1,000 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms. Andersen Consulting Holdings LP is a limited partnership and provides consulting solutions through its member firms and collaborating firms around the world.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261103065837/en/

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