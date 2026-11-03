

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The FTSE 100 benchmark of the London Stock Exchange declined on Tuesday as global markets geared for the outcome of the U.S. midterm election results. The decline in crude oil prices that followed comments by U.S. President Donald Trump about ending financial support for Israel was also reflected in stock prices.



The FTSE 100 which had closed at 10,761.33 on Monday traded between 10,761.32 and 10,679.60 on Tuesday.



The index is currently trading at 10,715.54, losing 0.43 percent from the previous close.



Balfour Beatty rallied 2.6 percent. Lion Finance Group followed with gains of 2.4 percent.



Ithaca Energy led losses with a decline of 3.2 percent. BP also lost more than 3 percent.



The six-currency Dollar Index has edged up 0.03 percent to trade at 101.78. The GBP/USD pair has rallied 0.08 percent to 1.3420. The sterling ranged between $1.3432 and $1.3396 in the day's trade. The EUR/GBP pair has slipped 0.05 percent to 0.8338. The GBP/JPY pair is currently trading 0.27 percent higher at 212.22.



Amidst a mixed trend in movement of bond yields in Europe, yields on ten-year bonds in the U.K. have increased 0.23 percent to trade at 5.2075 percent. The yields ranged between 5.2677 percent and 5.1885 percent over the course of the day. Yields had closed at 5.1955 percent a day earlier.



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