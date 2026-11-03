

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Voters are heading to the polling stations Tuesday in the crucial midterm elections with reports hinting a swing in favor of the Democratic party could help it take control of the Congress for the final two years of Donald Trump's presidency.



All 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 seats of the 100-member Senate are up for grabs. Gubernatorial and mayoral elections also are being held simultaneously.



This is an election seen as a referendum on Trump's agenda and policies.



The Republican Party currently controls the two chambers of Congress - with 53 seats in the Senate and 219 seats in the House against 47 for Democrats in the Upper House and 214 in the Lower House.



If the Democrats gain majority in the Congress, they have the potential to block Trump's plans.



The battle for the Senate is closely ?contested in nearly a dozen states, which are mostly Republican strongholds, reports say.



'Tuesday will be the Most Important Midterm Election in the History of the U.S.A.,' Trump wrote on X with just few hours left for the polling to begin.



He completed one of the most relentless, far-reaching travel schedules of any modern presidency in the campaign for mid term. Trump traveled to 20 states in 32 days, from Wasilla, Alaska, to Daytona Beach, Florida. At every stop, He took his Administration's record of results directly to the voters.



From October 12 to November 1, the President addressed 21 rallies in 21 days.



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