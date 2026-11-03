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MB

WKN: A3D662 | ISIN: GB00BMX3W479 | Ticker-Symbol: 6MB0
Frankfurt
03.11.26 | 08:03
1,820 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,8201,86016:21
Dow Jones News
03.11.2026 16:15 Uhr
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Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Change to Director Responsibilities

DJ Change to Director Responsibilities 

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (MTRO) 
Change to Director Responsibilities 
03-Nov-2026 / 14:39 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
            Metro Bank Holdings PLC (LSE: MTRO LN) 
 
 3 November 2026 

Metro Bank Holdings PLC 

Legal Entity Identifier: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 

Change to Director Responsibilities 

Metro Bank announces that Catherine Doran has been appointed as its Designated Non-Executive Director for Colleague 
Engagement, effective 3 November 2026. Catherine's appointment reflects the Board's chosen approach under the UK 
Corporate Governance Code for engaging with colleagues and ensuring that their views are considered in Board 
discussions and decision-making. 

Catherine Doran has served as an independent Non-Executive Director since 1 January 2026 and is currently a member of 
the Nomination, Risk Oversight, People and Remuneration, and Board Transformation Oversight committees. Her appointment 
will support effective colleague engagement at Board level. 

This announcement is made in accordance with UKLR 6.4.6R. 

ENDS 

Enquiries: 
 
Metro Bank PLC Investor Relations 
 
IR@metrobank.plc.uk 

FGS Global 
 
Mike Turner 
 
+44 (0) 7766 360900 
 
metrobank-lon@fgsglobal.com 

About Metro Bank 
 
Metro Bank provides corporate, commercial and SME banking and specialist mortgage lending, alongside retail and private 
banking services. Metro Bank offers relationship banking through a network of 78 stores in the UK, telephone banking 
from UK-based contact centres and digital banking via mobile app and online. 
 
Metro Bank Holdings PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 14387040, registered office: One 
Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA) is the listed entity and holding company of the Metro Bank group. 
 
Metro Bank PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 6419578, registered office: One Southampton Row, 
London, WC1B 5HA) is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority 
and Prudential Regulation Authority. 'Metrobank' is a registered trademark of Metro Bank PLC.  Eligible deposits are 
protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme. For further information about the Scheme, refer to 
www.fscs.org.uk. 
 
Metro Bank is an independent UK bank - it is not affiliated with any other bank or organisation. Please refer to Metro 
Bank using the full name. 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00BMX3W479 
Category Code: BOA 
TIDM:     MTRO 
LEI Code:   984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 
Sequence No.: 448462 
EQS News ID:  2427680 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2427680&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 03, 2026 09:39 ET (14:39 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
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