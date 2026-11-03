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WKN: 934515 | ISIN: FR0004007813 | Ticker-Symbol: 3GH
Stuttgart
03.11.26 | 17:46
19,560 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KAUFMAN & BROAD SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KAUFMAN & BROAD SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,52019,74018:04
19,56019,70018:01
Dow Jones News
03.11.2026 17:51 Uhr
197 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Kaufman & Broad SA: Monthly Information Relating To The Total Number Of Voting Rights And Shares Comprising The Share Capital October 2026

DJ Kaufman & Broad SA: MONTHLY INFORMATION RELATING TO THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES COMPRISING THE SHARE CAPITAL OCTOBER 2026 

Kaufman & Broad SA 
Kaufman & Broad SA: MONTHLY INFORMATION RELATING TO THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES COMPRISING THE SHARE 
CAPITAL OCTOBER 2026 
03-Nov-2026 / 17:17 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press Release 
 
Paris, November 3rd, 2026 
 
MONTHLY INFORMATION RELATING TO 
 
The tOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS 
 
and SHARES COMPRISING THE SHARE CAPITAL 

Article 223-16 of the AMF's General Regulations 

            Total number 
Closing date of             Total number 
          of shares 
information               of voting rights 
          Share capital 
 
                       Theoretical total voting rights: 
 
                       25,502,821 
October 31, 2026    19,862,022 
 
                   Actual total * of voting rights: 
 
                       25,267,318

* Total net = total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares - shares deprived of voting rights (treasury shares, etc.).

This press release is available at https://corporate.kaufmanbroad.fr/en 

About KAUFMAN & BROAD 
 
As a developer and urban planner, the Kaufman & Broad group works alongside and serves local authorities and its 
customers. Through its various subsidiaries, the group offers comprehensive expertise and more than 55 years of 
experience in the construction of apartment buildings, detached houses, managed housing (for students and seniors), 
commercial premises, logistics platforms, and office buildings. 
 
The group's employees hold and share the belief that Building is action! Acting for people by promoting health and 
community living, acting for the city by contributing to its attractiveness and development, and acting for the planet 
by reducing the daily carbon footprint of building construction and use. 
 
All the operations developed by the group thus make a positive contribution to the ecological transition and innovate 
to create a more virtuous city. 

For more information: www.kaufmanbroad.fr 
Contacts 
 
Chief Financial Officer 
 
Bruno Coche -+ (33) 1 41 43 44 73/infos-invest@ketb.com 
Kaufman & Broad SA 
 
Société Anonyme with a Board of Directors with share capital of euros 5,164,125.72 
 
17, Quai du Pdt Paul Doumer - CS 90001-92672 - Courbevoie Cedex 
 
702 022 724 RCS Paris

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file

File: Cadrepubdroitsdevotesitesociété 31 10 2026_UK

2427774 03-Nov-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2427774&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 03, 2026 11:17 ET (16:17 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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