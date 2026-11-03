DJ Kaufman & Broad SA: MONTHLY INFORMATION RELATING TO THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES COMPRISING THE SHARE CAPITAL OCTOBER 2026

Kaufman & Broad SA Kaufman & Broad SA: MONTHLY INFORMATION RELATING TO THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES COMPRISING THE SHARE CAPITAL OCTOBER 2026 03-Nov-2026 / 17:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press Release Paris, November 3rd, 2026 MONTHLY INFORMATION RELATING TO The tOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS and SHARES COMPRISING THE SHARE CAPITAL Article 223-16 of the AMF's General Regulations Total number Closing date of Total number of shares information of voting rights Share capital Theoretical total voting rights: 25,502,821 October 31, 2026 19,862,022 Actual total * of voting rights: 25,267,318

* Total net = total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares - shares deprived of voting rights (treasury shares, etc.).

This press release is available at https://corporate.kaufmanbroad.fr/en

About KAUFMAN & BROAD As a developer and urban planner, the Kaufman & Broad group works alongside and serves local authorities and its customers. Through its various subsidiaries, the group offers comprehensive expertise and more than 55 years of experience in the construction of apartment buildings, detached houses, managed housing (for students and seniors), commercial premises, logistics platforms, and office buildings. The group's employees hold and share the belief that Building is action! Acting for people by promoting health and community living, acting for the city by contributing to its attractiveness and development, and acting for the planet by reducing the daily carbon footprint of building construction and use. All the operations developed by the group thus make a positive contribution to the ecological transition and innovate to create a more virtuous city. For more information: www.kaufmanbroad.fr Contacts Chief Financial Officer Bruno Coche -+ (33) 1 41 43 44 73/infos-invest@ketb.com Kaufman & Broad SA Société Anonyme with a Board of Directors with share capital of euros 5,164,125.72 17, Quai du Pdt Paul Doumer - CS 90001-92672 - Courbevoie Cedex 702 022 724 RCS Paris

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Regulatory filing PDF file

File: Cadrepubdroitsdevotesitesociété 31 10 2026_UK

2427774 03-Nov-2026 CET/CEST

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November 03, 2026 11:17 ET (16:17 GMT)