

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A new survey has found that more than 40% of American teenagers aged 13 to 17 have gambled in the past year, raising concerns about the growing number of minors taking part in betting activities.



Researchers at Rutgers University's Center for Gambling Studies surveyed nearly 1,700 Americans aged 13 to 27. The findings showed that 52.5% of participants had engaged in gambling. Among those aged 17 and below, nearly 43% said they had gambled, even though the activity is illegal for their age group.



The survey was conducted during the spring and early summer. Researchers described it as the first nationwide study in nearly two decades to examine gambling among American teenagers and young adults. They included 21 activities under the definition of gambling. These ranged from street games and lottery tickets to skill-based games, cryptocurrency trading and prediction markets. Any activity involving money being wagered was considered gambling.



The latest report also highlighted the risk of gambling addiction among young people. Nearly 40% of those who reported gambling showed signs of problem gambling, while 10% were classified as high-risk gamblers.



Among teenagers aged 17 and below who had gambled, around 11% were considered at high risk of developing gambling-related problems.



The researchers explained that gambling can become addictive over time. Young people often begin by placing small bets with friends or family members but gradually increase how frequently they gamble and how much money they spend.



They said that the findings should alert parents, teachers, healthcare professionals and policymakers to the risks young people face. Moreover, efforts to prevent gambling-related harm should begin before young people reach adulthood.



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