

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A child in rural northern New York has died after contracting measles, marking the state's first death from the disease in 30 years, officials announced on Monday.



New York Governor Kathy Hochul said the child died in Lewis County, located about 150 km north of Syracuse.



'We are deeply saddened by the death of a child in Lewis County associated with the ongoing measles outbreak. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the child's family and loved ones and ask that their privacy be respected during this difficult time,' state health officials said in a statement.



According to the state Health Department, New York has reported 178 measles cases so far this year. Of these, 170 cases were recorded outside New York City. Lewis County alone has reported 15 cases.



A spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said on Tuesday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had sent experts to New York to help control the outbreak. The team was deployed following a formal request from the state government.



Meanwhile, neighboring Pennsylvania is dealing with the country's worst measles outbreak in 30 years. As of Monday, the state had reported 1,433 cases, with 269 people requiring hospital treatment. Six people have died from the disease.



Nationwide, the U.S. has recorded 4,852 measles cases as of Friday, according to the CDC.



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