

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks moved mostly lower during trading on Tuesday, giving back ground following the strength seen in the previous session.



The pullback came after Apple delivered a mixed earnings report. The iPhone maker posted increased quarterly revenue and profits but forecast slightly below-consensus gross margin for the current quarter, citing mounting headwinds from rising component prices.



The pan-European STOXX 600 Index decreased by 0.6 percent to 645.66 after climbing by 0.4 percent on Monday.



The U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index also slumped by 1.1 percent, while the German DAX Index fell by 0.5 percent and the French CAC 40 Index dipped by 0.3 percent.



Among individual stocks, TeamViewer nosedived by 26.8 percent on the day after the software maker cut its 2026 revenue growth forecast.



Online fashion retailer Zalando also plummeted by 6.3 percent after reporting weaker gross margins in the third quarter.



Auto supplier Schaeffler also plunged by 5.2 percent. After reporting a slight decline in third-quarter revenue and operating profit, the company said it would cut 3460 jobs and close five sites in Europe.



Shares of Associated British Foods also tumbled by 2.2 percent in London. The owner of Primark forecast another profit decline this year after reporting a 14 percent drop in 2025/26.



Meanwhile, airline group Deutsche Lufthansa soared by 3.9 percent after reporting an increase in third-quarter net profit.



German pharmaceuticals and agriculture group Bayer also surged by 3.6 percent after delivering stronger-than-expected third-quarter sales and lifting its 2026 profit outlook.



Philips also spiked by 5.1 percent. The Dutch healthcare technology manufacturer beat market expectations for third-quarter core earnings.



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