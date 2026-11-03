

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - On Tuesday, CrowdStrike (CRWD) and Lovable announced an integration that brings Lovable workspaces into CrowdStrike Falcon Shield, expanding security monitoring and management for AI-built applications.



The integration allows security teams to identify publicly accessible applications, sensitive data exposure and access risks in Lovable workspaces through the Falcon platform.



As AI makes it easier for employees to build and deploy applications, the partnership gives security teams greater visibility into potential risks and helps enterprises expand AI-powered development securely.



On the Nasdaq, the shares were trading 0.29 percent up at $242.51.



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