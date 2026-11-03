Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS) announced today that management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.

Stifel 2026 Healthcare Conference

Date/Time: Fireside chat on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026 at 10:40 a.m. ET (3:40 p.m. GMT)

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London

Date/Time: Fireside chat on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026 at 11:30 a.m. ET (4:30 p.m. GMT)

The live webcasts may be accessed under the Investors tab on www.alkermes.com and will be archived for 14 days.

About Alkermes plc

Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS), a mid-cap growth and value equity, is a global biopharmaceutical company that seeks to develop innovative medicines in the field of neuroscience. The company has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia, bipolar I disorder and narcolepsy. Alkermes has established a leadership position in orexin biology and is advancing a portfolio of investigational orexin 2 receptor agonists for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia and other psychiatric and neurological disorders, including attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), major depressive disorder (MDD) and fatigue associated with multiple sclerosis and Parkinson's disease. Headquartered in Ireland, Alkermes also has a corporate office and research and development center in Massachusetts and a manufacturing facility in Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com.

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Contacts:

Alkermes Contact:

Jamie Constantine

Investor Relations

+1 781 873 2402