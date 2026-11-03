Amdocs Management Limited: Integratel Perú Expands Collaboration with Amdocs to Improve Operational Efficiency and Accelerate Service Innovation

Multi-year agreement strengthens managed services, advances monetization and introduces AI-driven capabilities through aOS, Amdocs' agentic operating system

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2026 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications companies, today announced a multi-year managed services agreement with Integratel Perú designed to simplify its technology environment and help the operator bring new services to market faster.

The agreement covers application management and technology development across key systems, supporting Integratel Perú's ongoing modernization and helping accelerate the delivery of new services and enhancements. A key element of the initiative is the selection of Amdocs Online Charging System (OCS) as Integratel Perú's target monetization platform, establishing a modern foundation for real-time, convergent charging across current and future services. OCS is expected to enable more flexible pricing and faster launch of new digital and connectivity offerings. Integratel Perú will also leverage aOS to introduce AI-driven automation that reduces manual effort while enabling more efficient, responsive customer experiences.

"As we continue our transformation journey, our focus is on creating a simpler, more agile technology environment that allows us to better serve our customers," said Juan Pons, Chief Operating Officer (COO), Integratel Perú. "Our work with Amdocs will help us strengthen critical technology platforms, evolve how we monetize services and apply AI in ways that allow us to respond more effectively to the needs of our customers and our business."

"Integratel Perú has a clear vision for using technology to create a more agile and customer-focused business," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President, Growth Horizons at Amdocs. "We're proud to support that vision with the technology and expertise needed to reduce complexity, create greater flexibility for innovation and put agentic AI to work in practical ways that deliver value for the business and its customers."

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About Amdocs

Amdocs develops, transforms and operates the mission-critical systems that businesses depend on every day. With more than 40 years of experience serving the world's leading communications companies, we combine proprietary technology, deep industry expertise and end-to-end accountability, from transformation through ongoing operations and evolution. Powered by aOS, our agentic operating system, we bring industry-specific AI into core business processes, advancing customers toward intelligent, increasingly autonomous operations across business, IT and network domains. We enable customers to modernize complex systems in highly regulated environments while maintaining the reliability, security and scale their businesses demand, driving measurable improvements in customer experience, operational efficiency and revenue growth.

Amdocs runs billions of transactions daily, and our technology is relied on every day. Together, we help those who shape the future to make it amazing. Amdocs is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (NASDAQ: DOX) and reported revenue of $4.53 billion in fiscal 2025. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com.

Amdocs' Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs' growth and business results in future quarters and years. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general macroeconomic conditions, prevailing level of macroeconomic, business and operational uncertainty, including as a result of geopolitical events or other regional events or pandemics, changes to trade policies including tariffs and trade restrictions, as well as the current inflationary environment, and the effects of these conditions on the Company's customers' businesses and levels of business activity, including the effect of the current economic uncertainty and industry pressure on the spending decisions of the Company's customers. Amdocs' ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs' ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, security incidents, including breaches and cyberattacks to our systems and networks and those of our partners or customers, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, our ability to successfully and effectively implement artificial intelligence and Generative AI in the Company's offerings and operations, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, Amdocs specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025, filed on December 15, 2025, for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 on February 17, 2026, for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 on May 26, 2026 and for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 on August 18, 2026.

Media Contact:

Mallory Smith

Mallory.Smith@amdocs.com

SOURCE: Amdocs Management Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/integratel-per%c3%ba-expands-collaboration-with-amdocs-to-improve-1245134