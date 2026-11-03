Amdocs Management Limited: Amdocs Enters the Insurance Industry Through the Acquisition of EIS, Opening a Strategic Growth Opportunity

The combination brings together EIS' AI-native core platform and deep insurance expertise with Amdocs' aOS, scale and transformation capabilities

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2026 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), today announced that it has acquired EIS, a global insurance technology provider offering a modern, cloud-native and agentic multi-line platform spanning policy administration, billing, claims and customer engagement. The acquisition marks Amdocs' first step into the insurance industry, significantly expanding its addressable market and establishing insurance as a strategic long-term growth and diversification opportunity.

Insurers operate in highly regulated environments with complex and mission-critical platforms, and data-intensive workflows - many of the same characteristics that have defined Amdocs' success in telecommunications. Headquartered in San Francisco, California, EIS serves dozens of leading insurance carriers globally including Aflac, CSAA, Allstate, Desjardins, BNP Paribas Cardif and others. EIS provides Amdocs with an AI-native core platform, an established global customer base and deep insurance expertise in both Life & Annuities and Property & Casualty.

Amdocs aims to create a differentiated offering for insurers by combining EIS' technology and deep vertical expertise with aOS - the Company's agentic operating system - as well as Amdocs' scale, engineering, services, transformation capabilities and proven accountability-driven business model. Developed for telecommunications, aOS will be extended into insurance to enhance EIS' platform and help insurers bring AI and agentic capabilities into their core operations.

"Expanding into a new vertical is a key pillar of our growth strategy, and today we are taking an important first step," said Shimie Hortig, President and Chief Executive Officer of Amdocs. "Our vision is to become the partner of choice for insurers, helping them accelerate their journey to the agentic era - bringing AI into the core with the governance and accountability a regulated industry requires. EIS gives us a strong foundation to pursue that vision and build a meaningful insurance business over time."

"EIS has always focused on helping insurers adapt and innovate at the speed of their business," said Alec Miloslavsky, Founder of EIS. "We share Amdocs' vision of bringing industry-specific AI into core operations. Combining aOS with EIS' platform and insurance expertise can bring new agentic capabilities to insurers and accelerate innovation. I'm excited about what we can achieve together for our customers, partners and people."

Amdocs is acquiring EIS for a consideration of approximately $340 million in cash. Additional consideration may be paid later based on the achievement of certain performance metrics.

Further information relating to this acquisition will be provided on Amdocs' earnings conference call for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 on November 3, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

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About EIS

EIS provides a Native-GenAI insurance core platform that helps insurers implement, operate, and continuously evolve products and customer experiences with greater speed, intelligence, and control. Designed for multi-line, multi-geography, and cloud-agnostic insurance operations, EIS OneSuite, powered by CoreGentic, combines policy, billing, claims, customer, product, and distribution capabilities with AI-enabled automation, open APIs, and governed execution. EIS helps insurers reduce time to market, lower the cost of change, and deliver more responsive customer outcomes. Headquartered in San Francisco, EIS supports some of the world's most ambitious insurers globally. For more information, visit www.eisgroup.com.

About Amdocs

Amdocs develops, transforms and operates the mission-critical systems that businesses depend on every day. With more than 40 years of experience serving the world's leading communications companies, we combine proprietary technology, deep industry expertise and end-to-end accountability, from transformation through ongoing operations and evolution. Powered by aOS, our agentic operating system, we bring industry-specific AI into core business processes, advancing customers toward intelligent, increasingly autonomous operations across business, IT and network domains. We enable customers to modernize complex systems in highly regulated environments while maintaining the reliability, security and scale their businesses demand, driving measurable improvements in customer experience, operational efficiency and revenue growth.

Amdocs runs billions of transactions daily, and our technology is relied on every day. Together, we help those who shape the future to make it amazing. Amdocs is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (NASDAQ: DOX) and reported revenue of $4.53 billion in fiscal 2025. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com.

Media Contact:

Mallory Smith

Mallory.Smith@amdocs.com

SOURCE: Amdocs Management Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/amdocs-enters-the-insurance-industry-through-the-acquisition-of-e-1246065