Amdocs Management Limited: Globe Takes Major Step Toward AI-Driven Services with Amdocs Data Modernization Program

Completion of major data modernization on Google Cloud gives Globe near real-time access to trusted business data, supporting smarter decisions and future AI-driven services

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2026 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) today announced the successful completion of a major data modernization program with Globe, a leading digital solutions provider in the Philippines. Deployed on Google Cloud, the data modernization program promises a more scalable platform, giving the company a modern foundation for faster, more informed business decisions.

The platform intends to make trusted business information available in near real time, helping Globe gain a clearer understanding of customer behavior and respond more quickly to changing needs. With more timely insights available across the business, Globe is better equipped to deliver relevant, personalized customer experiences.

This program also lays important groundwork for Globe's AI ambitions. By making business data more readily accessible, Amdocs' data modernization program, part of aOS, Amdocs' agentic operating system for telco, provides the foundation for advanced analytics and future AI-driven services, supporting Globe's plans to introduce smarter digital offerings and move toward more intelligent operations.

"Having timely, reliable data available to our teams is essential to how we serve our customers and make business decisions," said Jenny Echevarria, VP of Enterprise Data and Strategic Services at Globe. "Completing this modernization enables greater agility to respond to customer and business needs and lays a stronger foundation for bringing new digital experiences to market."

"AI is only as intelligent as the data behind it," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President, Growth Horizons at Amdocs. "For telecom operators, the ability to access trusted business information in near real time is becoming increasingly important as they look to make operations more intelligent and responsive. Globe has taken a significant step by modernizing the data environment that will support its next generation of AI-driven services."

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About Amdocs

Amdocs develops, transforms and operates the mission-critical systems that businesses depend on every day. With more than 40 years of experience serving the world's leading communications companies, we combine proprietary technology, deep industry expertise and end-to-end accountability, from transformation through ongoing operations and evolution. Powered by aOS, our agentic operating system, we bring industry-specific AI into core business processes, advancing customers toward intelligent, increasingly autonomous operations across business, IT and network domains. We enable customers to modernize complex systems in highly regulated environments while maintaining the reliability, security and scale their businesses demand, driving measurable improvements in customer experience, operational efficiency and revenue growth.

Amdocs runs billions of transactions daily, and our technology is relied on every day. Together, we help those who shape the future to make it amazing. Amdocs is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (NASDAQ: DOX) and reported revenue of $4.53 billion in fiscal 2025. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com.

Amdocs' Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs' growth and business results in future quarters and years. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general macroeconomic conditions, prevailing level of macroeconomic, business and operational uncertainty, including as a result of geopolitical events or other regional events or pandemics, changes to trade policies including tariffs and trade restrictions, as well as the current inflationary environment, and the effects of these conditions on the Company's customers' businesses and levels of business activity, including the effect of the current economic uncertainty and industry pressure on the spending decisions of the Company's customers. Amdocs' ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs' ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, security incidents, including breaches and cyberattacks to our systems and networks and those of our partners or customers, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, our ability to successfully and effectively implement artificial intelligence and Generative AI in the Company's offerings and operations, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, Amdocs specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025, filed on December 15, 2025, for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 on February 17, 2026, for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 on May 26, 2026 and for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 on August 18, 2026.

Media Contacts

Swati Sharma

Amdocs Public Relations

E-mail: swati.sharma4@amdocs.com

SOURCE: Amdocs Management Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/globe-takes-major-step-toward-ai-driven-services-with-amdocs-data-1245821