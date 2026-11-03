Amdocs Management Limited: Globe Expands Strategic Collaboration with Amdocs to Modernize Core Platforms and Strengthen IT Operations

The multi-year collaboration brings together technology modernization, IT services and capability building, leveraging aOS, Amdocs' agentic operating system specialized for telco, to strengthen Globe's operational foundation and support evolving business and customer needs

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2026 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) today announced an expanded strategic collaboration with Globe, a leading digital solutions provider in the Philippines, to modernize core business platforms and strengthen IT operations by leveraging Amdocs' aOS. The multi-year agreement builds on the companies' existing relationship, combining continued support for critical systems with a phased approach to modernization aligned with Globe's business priorities.

The collaboration is designed to strengthen platform stability, improve operational performance and support future service innovation while maintaining business continuity. Alongside modernization, Amdocs will support Globe's internal capability building through knowledge sharing and technical collaboration, helping its teams strengthen their ability to manage and evolve Globe's technology environment. These efforts will progress in line with Globe's priorities and operational readiness.

"Our priority is to deliver reliable services today while building the capabilities we need for the future," said Raul Macatangay, Chief Information Officer at Globe. "Our expanded collaboration with Amdocs supports a disciplined approach to modernization, aligned with our business priorities and our customers' needs. A key part of this collaboration is strengthening our teams' knowledge and expertise, enabling them to work closely with Amdocs to evolve our platforms and operations and drive continued service improvement and innovation."

"The next era of telecom is not defined by adding AI to existing systems, but by changing how the business operates and evolves," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President, Growth Horizons at Amdocs. "With aOS, we are bringing telecom-specific intelligence into the workflows at the heart of Globe's business, connecting modernization today with a journey toward intelligent agentic autonomy. Our role is to translate that ambition into operational progress, combining our technology and industry expertise to enable Globe to transform while keeping its business running."

Supporting Resources

Keep up with Amdocs news by visiting the company's website

Follow us on X, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube

About Amdocs

Amdocs develops, transforms and operates the mission-critical systems that businesses depend on every day. With more than 40 years of experience serving the world's leading communications companies, we combine proprietary technology, deep industry expertise and end-to-end accountability, from transformation through ongoing operations and evolution. Powered by aOS, our agentic operating system, we bring industry-specific AI into core business processes, advancing customers toward intelligent, increasingly autonomous operations across business, IT and network domains. We enable customers to modernize complex systems in highly regulated environments while maintaining the reliability, security and scale their businesses demand, driving measurable improvements in customer experience, operational efficiency and revenue growth.

Amdocs runs billions of transactions daily, and our technology is relied on every day. Together, we help those who shape the future to make it amazing. Amdocs is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (NASDAQ:DOX) and reported revenue of $4.53 billion in fiscal 2025. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com.

Amdocs' Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs' growth and business results in future quarters and years. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general macroeconomic conditions, prevailing level of macroeconomic, business and operational uncertainty, including as a result of geopolitical events or other regional events or pandemics, changes to trade policies including tariffs and trade restrictions, as well as the current inflationary environment, and the effects of these conditions on the Company's customers' businesses and levels of business activity, including the effect of the current economic uncertainty and industry pressure on the spending decisions of the Company's customers. Amdocs' ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs' ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, security incidents, including breaches and cyberattacks to our systems and networks and those of our partners or customers, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, our ability to successfully and effectively implement artificial intelligence and Generative AI in the Company's offerings and operations, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, Amdocs specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025, filed on December 15, 2025, for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 on February 17, 2026, for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 on May 26, 2026 and for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 on August 18, 2026.

Media Contacts

Swati Sharma

Amdocs Public Relations

E-mail: swati.sharma4@amdocs.com

SOURCE: Amdocs Management Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/globe-expands-strategic-collaboration-with-amdocs-to-modernize-co-1245788