

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Toast, Inc. (TOST) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $169 million, or $0.29 per share. This compares with $105 million, or $0.16 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 21.3% to $1.981 billion from $1.633 billion last year.



Toast, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $169 Mln. vs. $105 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.29 vs. $0.16 last year. -Revenue: $1.981 Bln vs. $1.633 Bln last year.



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