

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Block Inc. (XYZ.AX) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $565.551 million, or $0.92 per share. This compares with $461.544 million, or $0.74 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Block Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $697.325 million or $1.13 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 9.9% to $6.719 billion from $6.114 billion last year.



Block Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $565.551 Mln. vs. $461.544 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.92 vs. $0.74 last year. -Revenue: $6.719 Bln vs. $6.114 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.15 Full year EPS guidance: $ 4.15



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