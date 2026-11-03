

SUNNYVALE (dpa-AFX) - Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $2.428 billion, or $1.46 per share. This compares with $1.243 billion, or $0.75 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.471 billion or $2.09 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 44.7% to $13.377 billion from $9.246 billion last year.



Advanced Micro Devices Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $2.428 Bln. vs. $1.243 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.46 vs. $0.75 last year. -Revenue: $13.377 Bln vs. $9.246 Bln last year.



For the fourth quarter of 2026, AMD expects revenue to be approximately $17 billion, plus or minus 3%.



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