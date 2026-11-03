

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - New Zealand will on Wednesday release unemployment data for the third quarter of 2026, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



The jobless rate is expected to ease to 5.5 percent from 5.6 percent in the three quarter prior, while employment is seen higher by 0.4 percent on quarter - down from 0.5 percent in Q2. The participation rate is seen steady at 70.7 percent.



Australia will see October results for the construction and manufacturing indexes from AiG; in September, their scores were -6.9 and -16.6, respectively.



Japan will provide October figures for monetary base, with forecasts suggesting a decline of 14.0 percent on year following the 15.2 percent decline in September.



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