

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Dollar value moves higher on Tuesday as crude oil dips amid rising expectations on U.S.-Iran peace process. Focus also shifted to the mid-term elections that began today in the U.S.



Today, the U.S. Dollar Index DXY, which measures the Greenback against a basket of other major currencies, was last seen trading at 101.86, up by 0.12 (or 0.12%).



According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey revealed that openings unexpectedly increased by 333,000 to 7,523,000 in September from an upwardly revised 7,190,000 in August, beating expectations of 7,100,000 and reaching a four-month high.



According to the U.S. Census Bureau, new orders for manufactured goods increased 1.80% month over month in September, following a revised 0.30% gain in August and comfortably exceeding market expectations of a 1.20% rise.



While against the Euro, the USD was trading at 1.119, down by 0.04%, against the GBP, the USD was trading at 1.341, down by 0.06%.



Against the USD, the Japanese Yen was trading at 158.730, down by 0.51%, the Swiss Franc was trading at 0.821, down by 0.28%; and the Canadian Dollar was trading at 1.401, down by 0.17%.



Against one unit of Australian Dollar, the USD was trading at 0.697, up by 0.46%.



Today, Americans are voting for the U.S. mid-term elections.



All 435 House of Representatives' seats and 35 of the Senate's 100 seats are being tested. In 36 states, voters are electing their governors.



Hours before today's mid-term elections, through Truth Social, U.S. President Donald Trump posted that Iran wants a settlement as soon as possible, thereby hinting that a deal could happen anytime.



In the recent weeks, concerns were growing following several media reports that stated that jointly with Israel, U.S. forces could strike Iran on a big-scale after the elections.



A day before, replying to a question on the possibility of military strikes on Iran after the elections, Trump replied in the negative.



The Wall Street Journal reported that U.S. forces carried out a series of limited strikes on Iran's Qeshm Island yesterday. Trump downplayed the incident calling the operation as minor.



Axios reported that on Saturday during a conversation with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump had expressed his preference to let negotiations play out before any restart of military campaigns.



Spokesperson for Qatar's Foreign Ministry Majed al Ansari stated that Qatar is hopeful that both sides would reach an agreement. He also added that both parties remain committed to the negotiation process.



Today, citing sources, Axios reported that the Director of the Central Intelligence Agency John Ratcliffe advised Trump to maintain a 'no war, no deal', approach toward Iran. Ratcliffe is of the view that pressuring Iran economically will force it to make concessions favoring the U.S.



The report added that while U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Secretary of State Marco Rubio are advocating maintaining the status quo, U.S. Vice President JD Vance and White House Envoy Steve Witkoff are urging Trump to move toward a deal.



Trump told Axios that he was 'in no rush' to decide whether to resume fighting with Iran.



According to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool, currently investors are betting on a 78.90% chance of a 25-basis-point interest rate hike at the upcoming meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve on December 8-9 while the odds on the rates being held at the current level stand at 21.10%.



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