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WKN: A0Q2T6 | ISIN: CA7167251064 | Ticker-Symbol:
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Öl/Gas
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PETROLYMPIC LTD Chart 1 Jahr
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PETROLYMPIC LTD 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
03.11.2026 23:26 Uhr
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Petrolympic Ltd.: Petrolympic Announces Option Grant

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2026 / Petrolympic Ltd. (TSX-V:PCQ)(OTC PINK:PCQRF) (the "Company") announces that a total of 1,600,000 options ("Stock Options") to purchase common shares of the Company have been granted to directors and officers of the Company, under the Company's existing Stock Option Plan. The Stock Options are exercisable at a price of $0.115 per share, will vest immediately and will expire on November 2, 2031.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

For further information please contact:

Mendel Ekstein President
Tel. 845-656-0184
Fax 845-231-6665
82 Richmond St East Toronto, ON M5C 1P1

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain information contained or incorporated by reference in this press release, including any information regarding the proposed acquisition, constitutes "forward-looking statements." All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, geological and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward- looking statements. Such factors include but are not limited to: economic and global market impacts of the COVID-19pandemic, fluctuations in market prices, exploration and exploitation successes, continued availability of capital and financing, changes in national and local government legislation, taxation, controls, regulations, expropriation or nationalization of property and general political, economic, market or business conditions. Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can affect our actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, us. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release, or incorporated by reference, are qualified by these cautionary statements. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Petrolympic Ltd.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/petrolympic-announces-option-grant-1246043

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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