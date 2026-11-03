Amdocs Management Limited: AT&T and Amdocs Expand Collaboration, Bringing Together Amdocs aOS and AT&T's AI-Enabled Framework to Simplify Operations and Improve Customer Experiences

The eight-year agreement creates an AI-powered and agentic delivery model designed to simplify operations, move faster and turn innovation into better customer experiences.

Key Takeaways:

AT&T and Amdocs are expanding their longstanding collaboration with an eight-year agreement to modernize AT&T's business and customer operations using AI.

Combining AI capabilities as one delivery team, the companies aim to simplify complex work, improve efficiency, and lower critical systems' modernization and operating costs.

The goal: faster innovation, better customer experiences, and quicker delivery of new products and services.

DALLAS, TX AND JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2026 / AT&T and Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) are expanding their longstanding relationship through a multi-year agreement to modernize AT&T's business and customer operations using AI. The initiative pairs Amdocs aOS, its agentic operating system for telecommunications, with AT&T's AI-enabled delivery framework. Together, they aim to simplify operations, improve efficiency, deliver new products and services faster, and enhance customer experiences.??

Building on decades of trust, AT&T and Amdocs will work as one delivery team, combining AT&T's technology environment and business priorities with Amdocs' telecom and engineering expertise. The companies will share responsibility for delivering projects faster while reducing the total cost of modernizing and operating critical systems.??

"AT&T is changing how we build and operate technology so we can move faster and deliver more for our customers," said Jeremy Legg, Chief Technology Officer, AT&T. "AI delivers the greatest value when it is grounded in the business, technology and people it supports. By bringing together our shared expertise, we can simplify complex work, improve efficiency, and bring new products and experiences to customers faster-helping people and businesses do more in a connected world."??

"The real test of AI in telecom is whether it can transform mission-critical systems and fundamentally change how communications companies operate," said Shimie Hortig, President and Chief Executive Officer of Amdocs. "That is why we built aOS, our agentic operating system specialized for telecommunications. AT&T's forward-looking approach to AI and its ambition to rethink technology delivery and operations reflect its leadership in the industry. We are proud to partner with AT&T on this distinctive journey, combining our expertise and technology to establish a new way of working and deliver meaningful business outcomes."??

About AT&T

We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc., please visit?us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.

About Amdocs

Amdocs develops, transforms and operates the mission-critical systems that businesses depend on every day. With more than 40 years of experience serving the world's leading communications companies, we combine proprietary technology, deep industry expertise and end-to-end accountability, from transformation through ongoing operations and evolution. Powered by aOS, our agentic operating system, we bring industry-specific AI into core business processes, advancing customers toward intelligent, increasingly autonomous operations across business, IT and network domains. We enable customers to modernize complex systems in highly regulated environments while maintaining the reliability, security and scale their businesses demand, driving measurable improvements in customer experience, operational efficiency and revenue growth.

Amdocs runs billions of transactions daily, and our technology is relied on every day. Together, we help those who shape the future to make it amazing. Amdocs is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (NASDAQ:DOX) and reported revenue of $4.53 billion in fiscal 2025. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com.

Amdocs' Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs' growth and business results in future quarters and years. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general macroeconomic conditions, prevailing level of macroeconomic, business and operational uncertainty, including as a result of geopolitical events or other regional events or pandemics, changes to trade policies including tariffs and trade restrictions, as well as the current inflationary environment, and the effects of these conditions on the Company's customers' businesses and levels of business activity, including the effect of the current economic uncertainty and industry pressure on the spending decisions of the Company's customers. Amdocs' ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs' ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, security incidents, including breaches and cyberattacks to our systems and networks and those of our partners or customers, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, our ability to successfully and effectively implement artificial intelligence and Generative AI in the Company's offerings and operations, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, Amdocs specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025, filed on December 15, 2025, for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 on February 17, 2026, for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 on May 26, 2026 and for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 on August 18, 2026.

For more information, contact:

Jessica Swain??

AT&T Corporate Communications??

Phone: 415-613-4267??

Email: jessica.swain@att.com

Amdocs Public Relations?

Mallory Smith

Email: Mallory.Smith@amdocs.com

SOURCE: Amdocs Management Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/atandt-and-amdocs-expand-collaboration-bringing-together-amdocs-a-1246085