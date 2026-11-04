

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) on Tuesday said its profit for the third quarter more than doubled, driven largely by higher upstream price realizations, stronger downstream margins and increased high-value global export sales.



Net earnings rose to C$3.81 billion, or C$3.27 per share, from C$1.62 billion, or C$1.34 per share, in the prior-year quarter.



Adjusted operating earnings climbed to C$4.63 billion, or C$3.97 per share, from C$1.79 billion, or C$1.48 per share.



Adjusted funds from operations increased to a record C$6.71 billion from C$3.83 billion.



Total upstream production was 852,500 barrels per day, compared with 870,000 barrels per day a year earlier. Refined product sales reached a third-quarter record of 676,900 barrels per day.



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