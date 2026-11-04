Elektros, Inc.: Critical Minerals Move to the Center of U.S. Economic and Defense Planning - ELEKTROS Reviews Northern New York Lithium Opportunity

Growing public-sector focus underscores the importance of supply-chain resilience as ELEKTROS evaluates a potential domestic lithium resource.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2026 / ELEKTROS Examines a Potential Hard-Rock Lithium Property

ELEKTROS Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK), a publicly traded company, is reviewing the potential of a hard-rock lithium mining property in northern New York, close to the Canadian border. The company is particularly interested in the strategic advantages that a domestic location could offer, including shorter and more efficient supply routes for North American markets. A U.S.-based source could potentially reduce reliance on overseas container shipments, lower transportation costs and limit exposure to tariffs. ELEKTROS is evaluating whether the opportunity is a good fit for its business objectives.

Critical Minerals and National Resilience

Critical minerals are increasingly discussed in connection with advanced manufacturing, energy storage and national security. Lithium-ion batteries are used in electric vehicles and stationary storage, while other critical minerals support a range of industrial and defense applications. The relevance of these materials to the broader economy does not establish the quality or commercial potential of any individual exploration property.

Reuters Coverage: Federal Programs for Domestic Lithium and Battery Supply Chains

Reuters reported on August 20, 2026 that the U.S. Department of Energy was awarding $500 million in grants to seven companies working on domestic lithium, cobalt, battery recycling and battery-component projects. The report described the funding as part of efforts to strengthen U.S. mining, processing and supply chains. Reuters' reporting concerned identified recipients. ELEKTROS has not announced that it is a recipient of, applicant for, or participant in any such grant program or other federal assistance.

President Trump's Statement on Mineral Importance

At the August 7, 2026 American Mining Roundtable, President Donald J. Trump stated: "Critical minerals are the raw materials of American strength." He also referred to their role in products ranging from advanced weaponry to automobiles. These were broad policy remarks and did not identify ELEKTROS, its possible New York property or any company-specific award, contract or partnership.

Long-Term Lithium Demand Projections

An October 22, 2026 Benzinga article cited a Benchmark Mineral Intelligence outlook suggesting that global lithium demand could more than triple by 2050. The article discussed the scale of potential future mine development and investment needs. These projections provide industry context only; they do not confirm lithium at the property under review or establish that ELEKTROS will acquire, permit, finance or develop it.

Patent Portfolio Interest Remains Separate

ELEKTROS is also exploring potential development relationships related to its multi-port EV charging patent, U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1. The company's review of the possible lithium property is separate from its EV charging technology initiative. No prototype completion, patent license, customer deployment, adoption milestone or patent-related revenue is being announced.

Due Diligence Before Any Decision

Any further consideration of the property could involve independent geological work and sampling, verification of title and mineral rights, environmental and permitting analysis, infrastructure and access review, processing options, logistics, financing and potential transaction terms. The company's assessment will depend on evidence developed through those reviews.

Coming Soon: Annual Shareholder T-Shirt Giveaway

As a separate shareholder item, ELEKTROS expects to announce details of its annual complimentary T-shirt giveaway within the next ten days. Shareholders are encouraged to stay tuned for the company's announcement regarding the giveaway and participation details.

Shareholder Communication

ELEKTROS appreciates the interest of shareholders and market participants while it evaluates opportunities connected to North American supply chains and EV technology. Management expresses gratitude to Almighty God as the company works toward measurable progress.

About ELEKTROS Inc.

ELEKTROS Inc. is publicly traded on the OTC market under ticker symbol ELEK. The company's areas of interest include hard-rock lithium opportunities, EV charging infrastructure and patented EV charging technology. ELEKTROS is reviewing the potential of a hard-rock lithium property in northern New York.

Forward-Looking Statements and Important Risk Disclosure

This release contains forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws concerning a possible property acquisition, lithium mineralization, resources, mining, processing, transportation, tariffs, financing, prospective customers, charging technology and commercial opportunities. Such statements are based on current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. ELEKTROS has not announced an acquisition of the northern New York property, a verified mineral resource or reserve, a feasibility study, a mining permit, an operating mine, a production schedule, a refinery supply agreement or a commercial charging prototype. Actual outcomes may differ materially due to geological uncertainty; property title and mineral rights; permitting and environmental requirements; access to capital; commodity prices; processing capacity; transportation and logistics; third-party relationships; technology development; competition; and market volatility. ELEK is a speculative microcap security, and investors may lose some or all of their invested capital. Readers should perform independent due diligence and consult their financial, legal and tax advisers before making an investment decision. ELEKTROS undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor & Media Contact

ELEKTROS Inc. | Publicly Traded | OTC Ticker Symbol: ELEK

Phone: 786-477-9003 | Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com | Website: elektros.energy

Industry, Policy and Patent References

Reuters, August 20, 2026, "Trump administration to back US minerals projects with $500 million in grants." https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/trump-administration-back-us-minerals-projects-with-500-million-grants-2026-08-20/

President Donald J. Trump, remarks at the American Mining Roundtable, August 7, 2026. https://rollcall.com/factbase/trump/transcript/donald-trump-remarks-roundtable-american-mining-august-7-2026/

Benzinga, October 22, 2026, "Lithium's $100 Billion Supply Gap Hands Albemarle a Domestic Moat." https://www.benzinga.com/markets/commodities/26/10/62523013/lithiums-100-billion-supply-gap-hands-albemarle-a-domestic-moat

U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1. https://patents.google.com/patent/US1252210XXX/en

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/critical-minerals-move-to-the-center-of-u.s.-economic-and-defense-planning-elektros-revi-1246138